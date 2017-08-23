CNA Finance Initiates Research Coverage On NuLife Sciences

NuLife may be in an enviable position to save hundreds of lives per year...

CNA Finance Chief Research Analyst, Kenny Soulstring, today announced that the stock market news outlet had initiated coverage on NuLife Sciences. According to Soulstring, NuLife Sciences may be on the verge of causing a transformational shift in the organ transplant industry, focused on kidney transplant technology that integrates proprietary recellularization processes intended to eliminate the need for patients use of anti-rejection medication and dialysis treatment.

Soulstring believes that NuLife is well positioned from a strategic standpoint, targeting the treatment of not only the approximate 31,000 organ transplant cases per year but also looking to mark and treat the remaining 120,000 plus patients that are waiting in line. With promising results already demonstrated in animal studies, Soulstring believes that NuLife can take advantage of a market plagued with both logistical and organ donor match problems.

According to Soulstring, NuLife Sciences is advancing quickly and is combining ambition with solid results. He said that the NuLife Sciences difference stands in the process used, "The patented NULF recellularizing process takes particular hematopoietic cells that are used in the process and adds proprietary temperature and pressure factors. Through the associated vacuum process, specific cells get released from platelets without complete platelet degranulation. Coupled with those first two steps, the negative pressure created by the vacuum pulls the growth factors out of the platelets and puts it directly into the plasma. Then, once processed, the cells get reintroduced into the recipient with the intent of influencing the further growth of an already implanted and recellularized organ. Results from the animal studies have been extremely encouraging, and the swine kidneys used in the trial should provide reliable data, as they most closely resemble the kidney to that of humans. Thus, in the recently announced initiation of their pre-clinical study, NULF hopes to demonstrate that after the novel decellularization program, the creation of a kidney scaffold was produced upon which a new organ, unique to the recipient may get successfully rebuilt."

Soulstring thinks that NuLife Sciences is well beyond just providing a means to offer a transformational shift in the organ transplant industry. According to Soulstring, "NuLife may be in an enviable position to save hundreds of lives per year and at the same time introduce revolutionary applications from its proprietary processes that may eventually benefit an entire industry, thus saving thousands of lives per year and many millions of dollars in patient and industry cost."

