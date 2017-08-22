BIXOLON Releases Google Chrome SDK

BIXOLON’s new Chrome SDK delivers programmers a simple way to develop fast, low-overhead mPOS printing functions into their Google Chrome applications.

BIXOLON Co., Ltd. a leading global mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced a new software development kit to speed development of Chrome-based receipt printing applications. The first POS printer manufacturer to offer development tools for the Google Chrome OS™, BIXOLON created the new SDK in response to customer demand for faster and easier integration of Chrome-based POS & Kiosk applications. SDK benefits include lower app development costs, faster time to market, simple integration of printer functions and the ability to migrate BIXOLON printers to future platforms and applications as business needs change.

“Progressive retailers are adopting Google Web POS applications to engage mobile shoppers through targeting and personalization while leveraging the goldmine of shopper analytics,” noted John Kim, BIXOLON director of Marketing. “Chrome tablet and kiosk are gaining popularity for their speed, flexibility and IT efficiency. BIXOLON’s new Chrome SDK delivers programmers a simple way to develop fast, low-overhead mPOS printing functions into their Google Chrome applications.”

The Google Chrome Software Development Kit (SDK) enables developers to deliver mobile web-based applications across multiple platforms (Windows, Linux, OS X) with one code base (Javascript, HTML5 or CSS). The SDK includes a Javascript library file, sample code and API manual to speed development, enabling BIXOLON printers to print from any Chrome OS device or Chrome browser. The Chrome SDK enables developers to easily integrate printer functions including printing of text and images, one and two-dimensional barcodes (PDF417, QR code), check printer status and reroute print (routing of print files to an alternative printer when the primary printer is in error or offline). The SDK supports printer connection via Wi-Fi and Ethernet, with Bluetooth support slated for Q4, 2017.

Availability

The Chrome SDK is now available for the BIXOLON SRP-Q300 3-inch thermal cube printer, SRP-350PlusIII 3-inch thermal mPOS receipt printer and SRP-275III 3-inch impact POS printer. The SDK will be available for additional BIXOLON POS & Mobile printer models by Q4, 2017. Contact your BIXOLON sales representative for more information.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2017, for the fourth year in a row, BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha, securing a 32.9% market share.

