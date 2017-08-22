Enabling our clients to leverage our Trusted Digital Identities database across our fraud prevention and anti-money laundering platform is paramount.

IdentityMind Global, pioneer of Trusted Digital Identities, today doubled down on enabling customers to quickly launch and manage their risk and compliance processes through new additions to its Client Success program. Updated APIs and services allow IdentityMind customers to reduce the time required to get integrated, and to more quickly launch their digital businesses.

IdentityMind’s Client Success program was designed for rapid technology deployment, greater compliance efficiency and reduced fraud, all without sacrificing user experience. As part of this program, IdentityMind has consistently invested in standards-based Rest API technologies to better cater to companies looking to get to market more quickly and to more nimbly adjust to regulatory and business changes. Companies from banks to virtual currency exchanges to cross-border remitters to digital gaming companies can use these APIs and services to automate compliance and risk management across their use-cases and customer risk-levels. IdentityMind provides a dedicated customer support manager and integration engineer to ensure integration happens correctly, the first time.

“Enabling our clients to leverage our Trusted Digital Identities database across our fraud prevention and anti-money laundering platform is paramount. Our API and services help them quickly configure and operate our RegTech platform to their specifications,” said Garrett Gafke, IdentityMind Global CEO. “We want our clients to be successful and we are devoted to making sure each of our client achieves success at internet speed.”

Earlier this year, as part of the Client Success program, IdentityMind created CORE (Client Oriented Results and Execution) to work with client on the integration and automation process.

“Automating the safe onboarding of online identities, may involve looking outside our own database” said Neal Reiter, Director of CORE. “We want our clients to be able to automate as much as possible, and most of our clients operate worldwide which complicates the requirements. Many times, this includes coordinating multiple activities in real time: document validation, knowledge based authentication, social network analysis, sanctions screening, enhanced due-diligence, etc. Each one of these activities may require additional data, and careful understanding of the API. Our job is to ensure keeping these in sync doesn’t become overwhelming.”

At the same time, IdentityMind has advanced its API and increased infrastructure investments to make integration easier for developers. API documentation is available through Swagger, GitHub and, later this year, through a developer portal.

About IdentityMind Global

IdentityMind, creator of Trusted Digital Identities (TDIs), offers a SaaS Platform for online risk management and compliance automation. We help companies reduce and improve client on boarding fraud, transaction fraud, AML compliance, sanction screening compliance and KYC compliance. IdentityMind continuously builds, validates and risk scores digital identities through our eDNA™ engine to ensure global business safety and compliance from customer onboarding and throughout the customer lifecycle. We securely track the entities involved in each transaction (e.g. consumers, merchants, cardholders, payment wallets, alternative payment methods, etc.) to build payment reputations, and allow companies to identity and reduce potential fraud, evaluate merchant account applications, onboard accounts, enable identity verification services, and identify potential money laundering. For more information, visit: http://www.identitymindglobal.com