The CTO Forum today announced that Raji Arasu, Senior Vice President, Platform and Core Services, CTO Dev for Intuit Inc., has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders, and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.

“We are delighted to welcome Raji to our advisory board. Long recognized as a leading women technology executive, Raji's career has been marked by her success in the strategic recognition, adoption, and leveraging of evolving and disruptive technology. She is both a successful leader and a role model, and we very much anticipate our collaboration to leverage her tremendous leadership and vision in our ability to deliver on the CTO Forum core mission,” said Basheer Janjua, founder and chairman of the CTO Forum.

CTO Forum hosts a series of events for its members each year, and each is designed to explore industry landscapes, taking a "deep dive” approach to analyzing technology and leadership challenges with preeminent executives and subject matter experts. Its Advisory Board sets the agenda for all of the events hosted each year, selecting top-tier speakers and thought leaders to examine the most important industry topics including those related to technology, engineering, disruption, strategy and innovation.

“I am pleased to join the CTO Forum advisory board and embrace its core focus on technology thought leadership. Additionally, CTO Forum is very aligned with one of my top initiatives, which is to encourage and foster the development and visibility of women in technology," states Raji Arasu. "At Intuit, I not only have the opportunity to lead the selection of technology and guide our team’s adoption, but also to provide leadership as a role model. Basheer and I agree that CTO Forum provides an ideal platform for addressing both of these key elements.”

As Intuit’s Senior Vice President of Platform and Services, Raji leads the development of the company’s platforms and core services enabling Intuit’s product teams to deliver innovative products and services. Prior to Intuit, she served as Chief Technology Officer for eBay subsidiary StubHub, after holding a variety of leadership roles at eBay. Raji has been recognized as a top woman engineering leader by numerous media and organizations, including Silicon Valley Business Journal and the National Diversity Council. She also serves on the Board of Directors for NIC, Inc.

About CTO Forum

The CTO Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a trusted, open and creative environment where the brightest minds of our times convene to address industry’s most important issues. The CTO Forum brings together the best minds in technology from different industries to define opportunities, and to collaborate in harnessing the extraordinary potential of technology. The CTO Forum’s mission is to deliver a Global Innovation Platform, where technology leaders collaborate and co-create the technology and solutions that will be critical to meeting tomorrow’s global opportunities and challenges. For more information, visit http://www.ctoforum.org.