TextMarks, a leading provider of text messaging services, today announced that Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District—which covers Southern Santa Barbara County — has successfully deployed real-time bus arrival information by text message.

The new texting service is part of a wider initiative that lets bus riders know about the status of their trip in real time through a variety of ways, including the website, mobile app or SMS.

“We’re excited to bring this valuable tool to the public on the South Coast. With real-time information available for our entire diesel fleet, we’re providing riders with more information than ever before” said Jerry Estrada, General Manager of Santa Barbara MTD.

Previously, Santa Barbara MTD bus riders relied on static bus schedules available on the agency’s website. This meant longer wait times for some riders if their bus was delayed and increased customer service calls. With the launch of text messaging, bus riders are able to plan their trips and to get bus arrival information in real time by texting the keyword “SBMTD” followed by the stop number to 41411. Stop numbers and these simple instructions are on bus stop signs being installed throughout MTD’s service area.

“TextMarks offers a powerful SMS API for dynamic content which gives transit agencies the ability to smoothly integrate SMS and begin adding text to their portfolio of services,” said Dan Kamins, CEO of TextMarks. “We are thrilled that Santa Barbara MTD has joined many of the country’s largest transit providers in offering bus times through TextMarks’ SMS Platform.”

TextMarks’ fully-hosted SMS solution and simple, easy-to remember short code are supported by all major US Carriers. TextMarks API supports dynamic, request/response text messaging through customizable transit and GPS integration.

About TextMarks

