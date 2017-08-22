BrightEdge, the leader in enterprise organic search and content performance, will embark on the last leg of the Share Global Insights Tour this fall, with speakers from Google, Cisco and Adobe scheduled for the roadshow’s final stops in San Francisco and Chicago.

Share Global Insights is a series of all-day events designed for BrightEdge customers and the broader digital marketing community. In its seventh year, Share has been recognized by Forbes and Inc.com as a “leading industry event for digital marketers by digital marketers.” This year’s theme explores the convergence of SEO and Content Marketing, one of 2017’s major marketing trends.

An overwhelming majority of marketers –– 97 percent of those surveyed –– agree SEO and content marketing are converging, or have already converged. Industry experts speaking at Share will explain how the powerful combination of SEO and Content Marketing positions marketers to capitalize on the explosion of voice search, and also discuss the rise of local search and the emergence of intelligent content as a centerpiece for delivering marketing performance. The all-day events will include thought leadership keynotes, customer panel discussions, breakout sessions and networking forums.

“At BrightEdge, customer success is our number one priority,” said Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge. “As the role of SEO evolves into a strategic, mission-critical function, our customers are hungry for innovation and industry best practices. I am delighted that we can reach even more customers, while sharing the best practices needed to thrive in this changing landscape. It has been so inspiring to see our customer communities come together in New York and London to discuss the future of search and we are thrilled to kick off our last leg of the tour in San Francisco and close out our roadshow in Chicago.”

“The convergence of SEO and Content Marketing is creating new opportunities for marketers everywhere,” said Kevin Bobowski, SVP, Marketing of BrightEdge. “Understanding consumer intent enables marketers to create intelligent content, the centerpiece of a successful consumer experience and high-performing marketing departments. We were thrilled to see L’Oréal, IBM and Oracle take the stage in New York and London sharing global search insights and best practices surrounding the future of search.

The final two destinations of the fall Roadshow include San Francisco, which will feature keynotes from Google and Cisco along with breakout sessions led by Adobe and Twilio. The road tour finale will take place place in Chicago and include great local brands such as Lou Malnati’s. Also featured in Chicago will be panel discussions led by Careerbuilder.com, and Hallmark, as well as breakout sessions moderated by US Bank and Quill.com. The single-day conference dates are as follows:

September 21: San Francisco

October 4: Chicago

“I look forward to joining the BrightEdge community at Share SF so we can come together and share industry challenges in one forum,” said Adam Singer, Analytics Advocate at Google.” It is fantastic to see BrightEdge bringing together regional communities of marketers to share insights and best practices.” Adam Singer will lead a session titled “Improve Content Performance with Precise Measurements” which will focus on sharing analytic related insights that marketing practitioners can leverage for their content initiatives.

Learn more about the tour programs and register on the new Share Global Insights Tour website.

