Let your guests introduce your hotel to the world with InnQuest and Flip.to

InnQuest Software, a full-service technology company for hoteliers, is pleased to announce a partnership with Flip.to, the advocacy marketing platform for hotels that helps reach new audiences worldwide, inspiring more travelers to book direct.

This innovative partnership will help the 5,550+ hoteliers InnQuest serves to drive positive, authentic conversations about their property and guest experiences online. Hoteliers using InnQuest’s premier booking engine, WebBook, can now seamlessly integrate Flip.to into their current software to amplify their marketing efforts by empowering guests to share details about their upcoming trip at the point of booking.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Flip.to and add this powerful platform into roomMaster’s diverse portfolio of roomMaster integrations,” said Kent Howard, Director of Sales at InnQuest. “We’re always partnering with premier companies in the industry to deliver comprehensive technology solutions for our hoteliers, and Flip.to is a pioneer for advocacy in the travel space.”

With the design-driven Flip.to platform, hoteliers let their guests become advocates, turning trusted introductions to their friends and family worldwide into new guests for the hotel.

The platform earns and tracks new bookings while growing brand awareness, web traffic, and warm leads. Guests share the high points of their travel experiences, with the destination and hotels at the center of these stories.

“The partnership with InnQuest is one we’re very excited to share,” said Richard Dunbar, Flip.to’s Director of Partnerships. “Their impressive global reach lets us bring our entirely new

approach to travel marketing to an even wider audience. The partnership offers a best-in-class technology stack with the confidence of a solution set their customers know and trust.”

For more information about InnQuest software and its property management software, visit http://www.innquest.com. To learn more about Flip.to, and how the advocacy platform for hotels helps earn more guests, go to http://flip.to.

About Flip.to:

Flip.to is the advocacy marketing platform for hotels. Reach, inspire, and convert an entirely new global audience of travelers every day with Flip.to.

Flip.to lets your guests introduce your hotel to the world, combining trust with massive reach and introducing your hotel to travelers just one degree away—warm leads who are the perfect fit. Start building your ever-growing team of advocates who turn meaningful moments into measurable ROI, and instantly see the unmatched impact when you switch on this entirely new channel. http://flip.to

About InnQuest Software:

InnQuest Software is a leading technology provider for the hospitality industry. Since 1994, the company has combined hotelier experience with innovative technology to deliver an all-in-one solution that empowers hotels to attract guests, drive customer loyalty, and increase profits.

More than 5,500 properties across 100 countries trust InnQuest, with over 440,000 rooms managed daily through the company’s flagship property management software, roomMaster.

InnQuest delivers scalable solutions with the belief that everyone deserves a great guest experience, whether they’re staying at a small B&B, a thousand-room resort, or anywhere in between. InnQuest is headquartered in the United States with offices in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

