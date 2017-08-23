As modern manufacturing continues to transform, new pathways for growth are emerging that can contribute to Illinois’ economic prosperity.

Michelle Drew Rodriguez, Senior Manager, Deloitte Services LP, and Manufacturing Leader for Deloitte’s Center for Industry Insights, was elected to the Illinois Manufacturers Excellence Center (IMEC) Board of Directors.

IMEC is a part of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), a Congressional program directed under the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). IMEC, the Illinois MEP, was founded in 1996 to improve the productivity and competitiveness of Illinois' small and mid-sized manufacturing firms, by helping to optimize operating capacity, implement advanced process innovations, increase sales, enter new markets, and improve profitability. IMEC is led by a board of directors comprised of the leaders of manufacturing companies. The board of directors is focused on increasing the productivity and global competitive advantage of organizations in Illinois and provides input on the organization’s policies, programs, and performance.

“The IMEC Board of Directors plays a key role in the success of the organization,” said Dr. David Boulay, President of IMEC. “The involvement of manufacturing leaders like Michelle gives us the unique perspective of the individuals that work in the manufacturing environment every day. They help us to drive forward our purpose to foster long-term economic and workforce competitiveness by providing the feedback and experiences related to performance and practices required to be successful in today’s highly competitive industrial climate.”

In addition to her role as Manufacturing Leader for Deloitte’s Center for Industry Insights, Rodriguez leads Deloitte’s Manufacturing Competitiveness research initiative. She is an accomplished professional with nearly two decades of strategic and operational experience, having worked directly in the automotive industry as an engineer and now serving as an advisor to global manufacturing executives.

Rodriguez has authored multiple research studies on the topic of manufacturing competitiveness which explore strategies for driving growth and high value job creation through manufacturing industry sectors. Additionally, she facilitates constructive dialogue and collaboration between business leaders and public policy-makers regarding manufacturing competitiveness, the role of government, and the path to prosperity for countries as well as companies, and has presented insights on Capitol Hill as well as industry conferences, client forums and media. She hopes to leverage her network to better understand the needs of local manufacturers and cross-pollinate ideas between the different ecosystems.

“It is an honor for me to join the IMEC Board of Directors and work with Illinois’ manufacturing ecosystem to help take the state and industry to a new level,” said Rodriguez. “As modern manufacturing continues to transform, new pathways for growth are emerging that can contribute to Illinois’ economic prosperity.”

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including 80 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to make their most challenging business decisions with confidence, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society.

About IMEC

IMEC is a team of improvement specialists and technicians dedicated to providing organizations in Illinois with the tools and techniques to create sustainable competitive futures. The experienced hands-on team at IMEC works closely with its clients to plan critical business improvements in the areas of Leadership, Strategy, Customer, Operations, and Workforce. With more than 50 full-time staff and partners positioned statewide, IMEC delivers the local expertise to not only plan and strategize, but to implement and evaluate the effectiveness of client improvements. In fact, IMEC assists more than 500 companies each year with successful business improvement projects. As a result, IMEC has demonstrated a return on investment that exceeds 19:1. This is made possible as organizations become more effective and efficient - and together with IMEC - excel toward enterprise excellence. For more information, visit http://www.imec.org.