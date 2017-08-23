IoT, Cloud, Digital and HiPaaS comes together to deliver powerful and scalable solutions to the Healthcare Industry

Clovity Inc. (http://www.clovity.com), Silicon Valley based leading IoT, Cloud, Big Data, Digital solutions company announced its partnership with DevCool (http://www.hipaas.com) to enhance delivery of HiPaaS (Healthcare integration Platform as a Service). HiPaaS platform is the next generation choice to enable digital services for healthcare connectivity, interoperability and data reconciliation. With HIPAA-compliant HiPaaS API for EDI & HL7, payers and providers can accelerate the ability to connect data and applications across claims, eligibility, enrollments, billing, patient data, electronic health records, and EDI partner networks for low monthly fee.

With Clovity’s extensive experience in leading transformations in IoT, Cloud, Digital and HiPaaS features around Healthcare API, EDI, HL7 and analytics, Healthcare industry now gets access to customized, powerful and scalable solutions to deliver digital transformation.

This unique partnership stands to re-shape the Healthcare eco-system to define the right architecture, HIPPA & PCI compliance, IoT Sensors platform, integrated with different applications, internal and external Cloud systems with inbuilt DevOps models. For long Healthcare leaders have been looking for an end-to-end customized solution which cuts across businesses, revenue cycles through deployment of next generation technology architectures, and hence this alliance is very welcoming for all the players in the industry.

“With the estimated $300 Billon that digital revolution can unlock from a total of $3.2 trillion market, Healthcare providers are looking at solutions built on IoT, Big Data, AI and Cloud combined with robust consumer centric platforms like HiPaas which would truly transform patient and organizational experience," said Anuj Sachdeva, CEO of Clovity.

The Healthcare organizations today are seeking to create interoperability between internal apps, EHRs, and other data exchange tools, are increasingly turning to application programming interfaces (APIs) to manage the flow of information between disparate and legacy systems. Further, the challenges across accessing and sharing data, especially as healthcare IT infrastructure migrates to the cloud, and digital information becomes an industry standard, the different data sets use different formats, making interoperability between apps challenging.

Sandeep Deokule, CEO of DevCool says, “DevCool HiPaaS API Platform is already helping Healthcare companies to accelerate digital delivery of complex & disparate functionalities which would have taken years for companies to implement. Our alliance with Clovity will bring in broader enterprise expertise to make sure we implement end-to-end transformation right the first time and at lower cost.”

For more information about Clovity visit: http://www.clovity.com. For media inquiries, contact Natalie at marketing(at)clovity(dot)com or 925-264-6360.

For more information about DevCool HiPaaS visit: http://www.hipaas.com. For media inquiries, contact Sandeep Deokule at Sandeep.deokule(at)devcool(dot)com or 408-372-4313.



About Clovity

Clovity’s cognitive strength lies in the amalgamation of two powerful ideas - collaboration and transformity. Clovity emphasizes on combining thought leadership, innovation and passion for technology together to achieve successful transformation and 'disruptive solutions' for Banking, Finance, Healthcare and Retail industries that are IoT, Cloud, Consumerization and Big Data' focused.

Clovity's commitment to innovation has led to many Plug and Play solutions and frameworks in IoT (CSensorNet), Predictive Analytics, DevOps, Mobility etc. that enables customers for faster time to market product launches.

Clovity underpins its solutions with 'deep Agile expertise' by leveraging its Agile Framework: Synthesis in every aspect of customer journey to ensure complete collaboration and transparency. Clovity key is to work in absolute synchrony with customers to deliver solutions and projects to create scalable technology foundation and architecture for all future advancements.

About DevCool

DevCool launched HiPaaS in 2016 to address interoperability and data analytics issues within the Healthcare industry. HiPaaS is trademark of DevCool Inc.

DevCool is a trusted IT solutions provider and systems integrator to major healthcare payers and providers. The team has extensive experience in the healthcare industry and regulations.