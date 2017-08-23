Access is the global leader in eForms and electronic signatures technology and we’re looking forward to sharing their technology with our clients. With Formatta, users can eliminate paper delays and inefficiency, and work faster and smarter.

Shamrock Solutions today announced that it has finalized a partnership agreement with Access, the leading provider of eForms and eSignatures. This agreement enables Shamrock to sell a wide range of software products, including the Access Formatta web-based forms solution family.

“Access is the global leader in eForms and electronic signatures technology and we’re looking forward to sharing their technology with our clients,” said Shamrock founder and CEO Robert Albright. “With Formatta, users can eliminate paper delays and inefficiency, and work faster and smarter.”

Access Formatta offers a complete, web-based forms management software platform that transforms any process using paper forms into an electronic, paperless one—empowering users to:



Design and create electronic versions of paper forms

Publish and manage the forms securely

Access and organize all enterprise forms in one place

Complete forms online or offline and submit them anytime

Authenticate and sign forms officially without paper

Distribute forms and notify others as part of any process

Output forms and share data with other systems

“Shamrock has a great track record supplying custom ECM solutions and professional services to the enterprise market,” said Access President Mark Johnston. “We’re excited to partner with them to deliver the benefits of paperless forms, electronic signatures and automated workflows to their existing customers and new clients in a broad range of industries.”

About Shamrock Solutions

Shamrock Solutions is a fast-growing IT professional services and software licensing company that provides technology solutions to organizations of all sizes and from all industries. Our range of services includes implementation, support, tune-ups, configuration, staff augmentation, project management, software delivery and sales and more for Lexmark Enterprise Software (formerly Perceptive Software and ImageNow), Jadu, Concerto Cloud, Formatta, and other enterprise content management (ECM) technologies. We also provide “Special Ops” projects that address customized development and integration solutions that help organizations achieve their unique business objectives. Learn more at http://shamrocksolutionsllc.com/

About Access

For more than 15 years, Access has developed electronic forms management solutions that eliminate the unnecessary expense, risk and inefficiency of paper forms. Our 100 percent paperless technology enables organizations in any industry to capture, manage, sign and share forms data without printing or scanning. Learn more at http://www.accessefm.com and help Access’s partner The Last Well bring clean water and the Gospel to Liberia at http://thelastwell.org.