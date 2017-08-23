Mary Glandon sworn in at the State House by Nicholas Butts, Deputy Director of Boards and Commissions for the State of Massachusetts on August 18th, 2017. Mary's genuine passion to help individuals with disabilities will extend to her newly appointed efforts in contributing successfully to the Massachusetts Statewide Independent Living Council. ~Michael Sanders, Director of Marketing

Mary Glanden of LandAjob.org has been appointed by Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn E. Polito as a member of the Statewide Independent Living Council (http://www.masilc.org). The Council sets the agenda of all the independent living centers in MA and consists of staff from various independent living centers, Massachusetts Rehabilitation Council, Massachusetts Commission of the Blind, Executive Office of Elder Affairs, Massachusetts Office on Disability, and Easter Seals. An independent living center is a nonresidential, nonprofit agency designed and operated within a local community by individuals with disabilities to, among other things, provide support, information, and life skills training.

Members of the Council include experts knowledgeable about centers for independent living services. They represent the spectrum of individuals within the Commonwealth including those with a range of physical and mental disabilities. As a representative from an organization that provides services for individuals with disabilities, Glanden will serve as a voting council member. Glanden currently serves as a Program Specialist and Certified Work Incentive Practitioner in her work with LandAJob.org. LandAjob is a division of NTI (NTICentral.org) that helps Individuals with Disabilities find work and helps those already employed receive reimbursements for work related expenses. LandAjob is approved under the Social Security Administration's Ticket to Work program, a free government program that helps Americans who receive disability benefits return to work or work for the first time. Alan Hubbard, COO of National Telecommuting Institute (NTI) and LandAjob stated, “NTI is extremely pleased and proud that Mary has been appointed to the Statewide Independent Living Council. Mary has always been a strong advocate for the people our mission serves.”

While serving on the Council, part of Glanden’s responsibility will be to help develop and sign State Independent Living Plans for submission to the Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) within the U.S. Department of Education. The mission of the RSA includes assisting state agencies in providing vocational rehabilitation to individuals with disabilities. Glanden’s work with LandAJob makes her uniquely qualified to assist in these matters. LandAjob’s Director of Operations, John Bertram, stated “Mary has exhibited a real commitment to the community. She has visited with other agencies in the area, sharing her expertise in work incentive planning with Veterans and other people with disabilities. She has been a strong advocate as well as a wealth of knowledge throughout the metro Boston area.”

In addition, Glanden will monitor, review, and evaluate the implementation of the State Independent Living Plans. She will also, jointly coordinate activities with the state Rehabilitation Advisory Councils and other state councils that address the needs of specific disability populations and issues under other federal laws. Prior to commencing her responsibilities, Glanden will take an oath of office on August 18th, 2017.

When asked about her appointment to the Counsel, Mary stated, “I believe in the mission of the Massachusetts Statewide Independent Living Council and am honored to be appointed as a member of the council. I look forward to becoming a contributing member of our commonwealth and improving the welfare of persons with disability in our state of Massachusetts.”

The Massachusetts Statewide Independent Living Council (MASILC) is appointed by the governor. A majority of Council members are individuals with disabilities and are not employed by either the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission or the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind or any other state agency that provides services for individuals with disabilities. The Council was established by Executive Order No.373 of William F. Weld, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on September 26, 1994.

# # #

About NTI: National Telecommuting Institute (NTI) is a 501 (c)(3) not for profit organization with headquarters in Boston, MA. NTI has been supporting Americans with disabilities since 1995. NTI provides training and job placement in work-at-home positions across the United States and pioneered staffing virtual call centers with Americans with Disabilities, including Disabled Veterans, who work from home.

About LandAjob: LandAjob is a division of NTI (NTICentral.org) that helps Americans with Disabilities find work and helps those already employed receive reimbursements for work related expenses. As a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, LandAjob is an approved Employment Network under the Social Security Administration's Ticket to Work program.

Contact:

Michael Sanders

Associate Director of Marketing

617-787-4426 x331

NTI, Inc.,

225 Friend Street

Boston, MA 02114

msanders(at)nticentral.org Facebook: http://www.nticentral.org/facebook Instagram: http://www.nticentral.org/instagram