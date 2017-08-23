Registration Now Open – 2017 Chabner Colloquium

Registration is now open for the Society for Translational Oncology (STO) Chabner Colloquium: Answering the Big Questions in Cancer Research & 2017 STO Annual Meeting. This live symposium is jointly provided by the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and STO, in partnership with The Oncologist, STO's official journal. It will be held October 30, 2017 at The Liberty Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 2017 Chabner Colloquium will provide updates on the most promising targets for the development of new cancer treatments. Those interested in learning about advances in cancer biology leading to new approaches in clinical practice, including physician-scientists and industry professionals, are invited to view the agenda and confirmed faculty on the registration site here: https://cme.alphamedpress.org/a/LCKYEX

Offered for the seventh year, the 2017 Chabner Colloquium includes presentations on emerging molecular targets for cancer treatments—with a focus on potentially productive opportunities for collaboration between academia and industry. Physician-scientists from leading U.S. research centers will address work in progress in a broad variety of topics in cancer therapeutics. Invited speakers hail from renowned institutions such as the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Harvard Medical School, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The meeting is named for Dr. Bruce A. Chabner, Allen Distinguished Investigator, Clinical Director, Emeritus at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Founding Editor-in-Chief of The Oncologist. Dr. Chabner designs and leads this annual program. Dr. Chabner states, “It's a unique opportunity to share insights and perspectives between investigators and industry professionals working on novel therapeutic targets that will bring exciting changes in oncology practice in the years ahead."

On Monday, October 30th, the session topics will include lectures on new insights into cancer drug resistance, targets that defy effective therapy, and hematologic malignancies.

The day concludes with a junior faculty forum of fellows from Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute sharing their recent work.

STO is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. This live activity is non-accredited, and CME credit will not be offered.

For more information contact STO at (919) 433-0489 or CMEadmin@sto-online.org.

# # #

About the Society for Translational Oncology

STO is a non-profit, tax exempt association whose mission is to speed the discovery and translation of important new treatments in the field of cancer medicine to the practice of global oncology. STO brings knowledge and strategies for critical new developments in cancer treatment to the practice of the community oncologist. For more information, visit: http://www.sto-online.org.

About The Oncologist

Recognized as a premier peer-reviewed cancer medicine journal, The Oncologist, now in its twenty-second year, is devoted to physicians entrusted with the care of cancer patients. The Oncologist is the official publication of the Society for Translational Oncology. For more information, visit: http://www.theoncologist.com.

About the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center

An integral part of one of the world’s most distinguished academic medical centers, the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center is among the leading cancer care providers in the United States.

U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks the Mass General Cancer Center as one of the top ten cancer centers in the country. Its nurses were the first in Massachusetts to achieve Magnet status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center in recognition of the hospital's exceptional nursing care.

Known for providing customized, innovative treatments and compassionate care to both adults and children, the Cancer Center comprises more than 37 treatment programs within 29 fully integrated, multidisciplinary disease centers and a vast array of support and educational services. Its network of affiliations extends throughout New England and the southeastern U.S.

The Cancer Center’s commitment to eradicating cancer is fueled by scientific investigation conducted as part of one of the largest hospital-based research programs in the nation. Through a powerful synergy between laboratory scientists and bedside physicians, the Mass General Cancer Center fosters innovation in all phases of cancer research. Physician investigators conduct nearly 400 clinical trials annually.

The Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center is proud to be a founding member of a Harvard Medical School consortium designated by the National Cancer Institute as a comprehensive cancer center. This prestigious seven-member center forms the largest cancer research collaboration in the country. The promising new treatments developed through this partnership are revolutionizing the future of cancer medicine.

For more information, contact:

Melissa Cather

(617) 593-5588

melissa.cather(at)sto-online(dot)org