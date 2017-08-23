xtraCHEF forms strategic partnership with restaurant accounting firm, Alessandro & Associates We believe that xtraCHEF is not only a great platform now, but its leaders are committed to both short and long term product development that will be critical to restaurateurs’ success in the years ahead.

Alessandro & Associates (AAA), a New York-based boutique CPA and consulting firm with a focus on restaurants and other food and beverage-related businesses, has formed a partnership with xtraCHEF, an automated invoice processing and cost intelligence platform, to streamline and bolster their service offerings for restaurants.

xtraCHEF enables the firm’s customers to scan or photograph purchase invoices and receipts with a mobile app. In turn, the technology processes the invoices and delivers line-item level data to AAA to facilitate their full suite of accounting and bookkeeping services. Additionally, the xtraCHEF platform offers robust restaurant cost management reporting that AAA will use in their consultative analysis of how their clients can make more informed spending decisions.

“Independent restaurants have long been orphans of technology, with disparate systems and technologies that either don’t speak to each other or do so clumsily and inefficiently - think POS, payroll, inventory, food costing and accounting systems,” says Guy Alessandro, CPA, Managing Member of Alessandro & Associates. “As these technologies truly begin to converge, we must be at the forefront to best be able to advise our clients on best practices. We believe that xtraCHEF is not only a great platform now, but its leaders are committed to both short and long term product development that will be critical to restaurateurs’ success in the years ahead.”

“We created xtraCHEF to streamline an archaic and labor-intensive process that is critical to operating a restaurant. It just so happens that accounting firms serving the industry confront the same challenge,” said Andy Schwartz, Founder/CEO of xtraCHEF. “We’re excited to form a strategic partnership with Alessandro & Associates and believe that xtraCHEF will serve as a competitive advantage for them as technology alters the restaurant accounting landscape.”

In addition to benefits such as increased operational efficiencies and improved client service, Alessandro & Associates also expects to leverage the technology to scale their accounting and consulting and grow into additional geographic segments of the hospitality market.

About xtraCHEF

xtraCHEF is a cloud-based invoice processing application to help the hospitality industry better manage costs. You simply take a picture of your invoices with our mobile app (or scan and upload) and xtraCHEF digitizes the entire invoice, extracts line-item detail, and imports the data directly into your Accounting or Inventory Management System. We then provide a number of cost intelligence features, including COGS reporting and analytics that allow you to keep your food costs low and your quality of service high across one or more locations.

About Alessandro & Associates

Alessandro & Associates is a 25 year-old boutique CPA and advisory organization with a substantial virtual firm of proven associates in different fields, enabling us to offer a wide range of services with the necessary expertise while maintaining a distinctly personal relationship.