Bookeo, a leading online booking and scheduling system, has collaborated with Expedia Local Expert (LX), a leading global provider of activities and destination experiences, to make it easy for tour and activities operators to reach Expedia’s global audiences of travellers with a streamlined booking process.

When a booking is made through Expedia LX the booking data – including participant details and payments – is synced in real-time in Bookeo. The live inventory of tour and activities operators using Bookeo is therefore always up-to-date, giving travellers a real-time view of available tours and activities.

“Bookeo’s integration with online travel agents (OTAs) like Expedia means our customers are exposed to a significantly larger market of travellers, one that they may not be reaching with their current online presence,” says Giovanna Roncali, Sales and Marketing Manager of Bookeo. “We strongly believe that sharing tour availability and inventory in real time with Expedia will help our customers increase their sales and grow their revenue.” To learn more about Bookeo and what their relationship with Expedia Local Expert (LX) means for their customers, visit http://www.bookeo.com

About Bookeo Bookeo offers an online reservation and scheduling system for tour and activities operators, service providers, schools, and escape rooms. Over 23 million sessions have been booked through Bookeo to date, totaling over $1.9 billion in revenue. For more information, please visit https://www.bookeo.com/.

About Expedia Local Expert (LX) A leading provider of activities and destination experiences, Expedia Local Expert offers expertise and assistance in booking events, activities, tours, attractions, ground transportation, and other services to our consumers in over a thousand destinations around the world.

Drawing from a rich portfolio of thousands of tours and adventures across the globe, these services are available online, over the phone and face-to-face at concierge and activity desks in more than 100 hotels and other retail locations worldwide.