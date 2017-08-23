Intent monitoring is the easiest, real-time, and most cost-effective methodology to track and measure signals sent from potential buyers in the Active Demand Stage.

True Influence, the market leader in fact-based B2B account marketing technology and data services, announced today that its proprietary intent monitoring platform, InsightBASE, delivers the third party data and insights labeled a “required” component of the Active Demand stage within SiriusDecisions’ new Demand Unit Waterfall™.

On the utility of the new framework, Matt Senatore, Service Director of Account-Based Marketing at SiriusDecisions said, “The new SiriusDecisions Demand Waterfall provides b-to-b organizations deeper insight and enhanced visibility into demand creation process and performance. Intent monitoring solutions can provide insight into the active demand stage of the Demand Unit Waterfall and ultimately yield to more efficient use of resources for outbound efforts (e.g., sales development rep calling, account-based media buying), better conversion rates from driving messaging and timing relevance as well as identifying additional demand units that might not have been on the organization’s radar.”

Intent monitoring is the easiest, real-time, and most cost-effective methodology to track and measure signals sent from potential buyers in the Active Demand Stage. InsightBASE®, enables sales and marketing to track the activity of buyers, across the Internet, and better understand their needs, concerns, and purchase considerations.

Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence, said in the following statement, “Intent signal monitoring has finally earned a role as a critical part of the marketing engine because it specifically signals buying interest and purchase acceleration. Intent signals are specific, proven pieces of data, collected as the result of web-based activities, in real-time.”

Companies like Salary.com rely on intent monitoring as a significant part of their marketing toolkit. Sarah Reynolds, Manager of Marketing Strategy and Programs at Salary.com suggests that, “With intent signal monitoring, marketers now have the opportunity to get a real pulse on each given buying opportunity before they engage with the client. Intent monitoring looks at each individual demand center within the organization and the buying signals that go with it. This is so important to understand before a client shows interest because it gives you a real insight into who is buying, what they’re interested in, and even where they’re located. For marketers trying to make the best out of tight budgets, these critical insights help you target programs more effectively.”

True Influence is the market leader in B2B targeting and innovative fact-based account marketing. Its customers include Google, IBM, Time Warner, and Oracle among others. Its proprietary Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) intent monitoring platform, InsightBASE®, monitors and curates online behavioural signals to help marketers identify and engage customers when they are ready to buy - and before they have taken their first steps in the buying journey.

To learn more about True Influence and read its several case studies proving the efficiently of InsightBASE, visit http://www.trueinfluence.com