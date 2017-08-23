We expect that Jillian will continue the tradition of excellence that has been the hallmark of this firm for well over a half century.

Pollack, Pollack, Isaac & DeCicco, LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Jillian Rosen has been named partner at the firm.

Jillian Rosen joined the firm as a senior attorney in the appellate department in 2007. Ms. Rosen’s practice is devoted to writing appeals and substantive motions for plaintiff’s attorneys, and appearing for oral argument before the New York State Appellate Division and Supreme Court. Ms. Rosen currently works in the firm’s Manhattan office.

Over the course of her career at PPID, Ms. Rosen has more than 170 reported Appellate Division decisions, including several victories in the New York State Court of Appeals. Notably, in Henderson v. Manhattan & Bronx Surface Tr. Operating Auth., 16 NY3d 886, 887-888 [2011], she successfully obtained an affirmance by the Court of Appeals in striking the defendant’s answer for failure to comply with a conditional discovery order.

“The partners agree that Jillian is well suited to assume the responsibilities of partner,” said Conrad Pollack, managing partner. “Her unwavering commitment to our firm and clients has earned her the respect of her peers and the trust of her clients,” he added.

“Jillian has grown into one of the pre-eminent plaintiff appeals attorneys handling personal injury litigation in the State,” said Brian Isaac, Partner and head of the firm’s Appellate practice. “Her intelligence, compassion, and ability to handle any type of case and present cogent arguments in the various appellate courts in New York earned her the distinction of being made partner in our firm. We expect that Jillian will continue the tradition of excellence that has been the hallmark of this firm for well over a half century,” he added.

Ms. Rosen stated, “I am honored to become a partner of PPID. This is a very exciting time at the firm. There is a contagious energy and we are expanding rapidly. The firm works tirelessly for their clients - it is a great environment. Ms. Rosen added, “The most rewarding part of my practice is getting a plaintiff's complaint reinstated by the Appellate Division. Our client now has his or her day in court - there is nothing like it.”

Ms. Rosen is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School, and has a Bachelor of Arts from Washington University in St Louis. Ms. Rosen is licensed to practice law in the State of New York and the United States District Court for the Southern and Eastern District.

