John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas is pleased to welcome Coach Rusty Oglesby as the new head coach of their mens’ soccer program. Oglesby brings a wealth of coaching experience to the team as he has accumulated an outstanding record of 264-95-38 during his career as a head coach.

Coach Oglesby most recently coached in 2016 at Frisco Wakeland. Incredibly, he led the Frisco Wakeland squad to the #4 spot in TopDrawer Soccer’s national rankings. Even more impressively, during his time as head coach, more than 50 youth athletes were able to sign collegiate scholarships and one, Harris Partain, achieved the honor of being named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

John Paul II High School marks the sixth stop on Oglesby’s coaching journey and the school’s Athletic Director, Mr. Kent Turner, is extremely excited to add Coach Oglesby to the John Paul II High School family and not just for his coaching ability.

“Coach Rusty Oglesby isn’t just an amazing soccer coach, he’s also a man of faith who utilizes the teachings of Christ to sculpt young men. All of our players now have another great mentor not only in soccer but in faith and in life,” said Turner.

Those looking to learn more about the athletic program at John Paul II High School or how their child can benefit from the academic prowess of the preparatory school can visit http://www.johnpauliihs.org

About John Paull II High School: John Paul II High School is a private Roman Catholic college preparatory high school in Plano, Texas. It is located in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas. Their building is over 300,000 square feet and it can accommodate 1,200 students. JPIIHS fields 14 athletic teams who compete in local, regional and state competitions. The school is committed to their student athletes and preparing well-rounded individuals for the next stage of their lives.