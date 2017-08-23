BerniePortal – a state-of-the-art software platform that combines benefits expertise with modern HR and benefits technology to its clients was selected by The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), a leading provider of employee benefits, to offer greater efficiencies and robust benefit offerings to Guardian’s clients.

“Known for years as a leading benefits provider, Guardian is an ideal partner for BerniePortal,” said Alex Tolbert, creator of BerniePortal and CEO of Bernard Health. “We’re proud to help Guardian save valuable time and energy spent on administrative tasks and offer its clients a streamlined platform for competitive benefits that will help them compete for talent with larger organizations.”

Guardian, a Fortune 250 global financial services company, is one of the nation’s largest mutual life insurers and a leading provider of employee benefits, ranging from life insurance to disability income insurance. The company is committed to being the trusted partner delivering financial security how, when and where clients prefer.

“The decision to work with BerniePortal was easy for us, as we see the value that Bernard Health and the capabilities of BerniePortal will present to our clients,” said Bob Neil, National Practice Leader, Specialty Markets with Guardian. “For client companies, the platform will allow for an unprecedented online benefits experience. Additionally, this relationship leverages the strength of Guardian’s national sales and distribution team which will benefit all the brokers licensed to use the BerniePortal technology platform.”

###

About BerniePortal

Nashville-based Bernard Health offers BerniePortal, a unique all-in-one online HR platform, to help small and medium-sized employers solve the transactional challenges of HR, such as onboarding, PTO tracking, compliance, benefits administration and COBRA. For more information, you can visit http://www.bernieportal.com.

About Guardian

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) is one of the largest mutual life insurers, with $7.4 billion in capital and $1.5 billion in operating income (before taxes and dividends to policyholders) in 2016. Founded in 1860, the company has paid dividends to policyholders every year since 1868. Its offerings range from life insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, and investments to dental and vision insurance and employee benefits. The company has approximately 8,800 employees and a network of over 2,750 financial representatives in 58 agencies nationwide. For more information about Guardian, please follow Guardian on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Financial information concerning The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® as of December 31, 2016 on a statutory basis: Admitted Assets = $51.9 Billion; Liabilities = $45.7 Billion (including $39.4 Billion of Reserves); and Surplus = $6.2 Billion.

2017-44098 (exp. 7/2019)