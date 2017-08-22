EDR Announces Three Changes To Its Leadership Team

EDR, the nation’s leading provider of property risk information and due diligence tools, today announced that Dean Graves has been promoted to the position of president and chief operating officer.

In his new role, Graves will oversee the company’s technology, production and operations divisions, ensuring close alignment between the groups. Graves joined EDR just over a year ago as executive vice president of client services, and was most recently chief commercial officer. “Dean joined EDR and hit the ground running. His proven track record and success has been phenomenal,” said Chris Aronson, CEO of EDR. “I look forward to where his leadership will take us.”

Graves states “I am excited to recently undertake this key and expanded role, as well as what these other new roles and organizational efficiencies will result in. The new leadership alignment we have today will create synergies for the company that will position EDR to be successful far into the future.”

While Dean assumes his new role, Dan Gottlieb has been named to the newly created position of chief strategy officer, where he will lead the execution and refinement of EDR’s growth. Gottlieb joined EDR in 2015 after twenty years at New York-based commercial real estate technology and data firm Trepp LLC. Aronson says of Gottlieb “Dan’s exceptional knowledge in the commercial real estate and mortgage backed securities arena will serve EDR well as he takes on this role.”

Finally, Guy Tassinari has been promoted to the position of executive vice president of product strategy, responsible for developing and managing EDR’s product roadmap in order to deliver the best solutions for our customers into the future. Prior to joining EDR a decade ago, he was the president and chief operating officer of iTAG-PARCEL, LLC, the company that developed the PARCEL Platform. While at EDR, he has held various positions surrounding strategy and direction of the company’s products, including head of the lender solutions team that created Collateral360.

About EDR

EDR is a leading provider of information, technology and workflow solutions to the real estate lending and property due diligence industries including environmental consulting firms, financial institutions, appraisers, and corporations. EDR provides web-based tools that help its clients increase operational efficiencies and better analyze and manage property related risk. EDR’s database contains over 3.1 billion historic property records, including the most comprehensive repository of environmental and land use information in the United States. EDR also conducts market research and shares strategic intelligence through a variety of online channels and in-person events. Founded in 1990, EDR is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut and is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust, plc (DMGT). http://www.edrnet.com