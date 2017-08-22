The combination of 3D printed cellular structures with functionality is disruptive game changing technology. It will give me better tools to restore my patients´ spinal balance and enlarge the cage footprints for better endplate coverage.

Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH (EIT), a German medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal applications by utilizing additive manufacturing (“3D-Printing”), today announced the acquisition of a full patent portfolio of 22 issued and pending patents for 3D printed expandable spinal fusion cages based on living hinges from Morgan P. Lorio, MD. These patents cover the United States, Europe and many other global markets and provide EIT the option to offer a complete product range of fully 3D printed cages for both vertical and lateral expansion.

Dr. Morgan Lorio is triple board certified in spine, orthopaedic and hand surgery. Since recovering from a significant spinal injury, he has become a renowned advocate for patients with spinal injuries, an expert in spine policy, and a notable pioneer in spinal technology. He has special interests in cervical spine pathology affecting the upper extremity, artificial discs, motion preservation, and minimally invasive spinal surgery, as well as in issues particular to the female spine, such as sacroiliac joint disease and vertebral augmentation. Dr. Lorio practices at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics in Nashville,TN.

Guntmar Eisen, CEO of EIT says “This IP is our platform to take fully 3D printed fusion cages to the next level by adding functionality to our EIT cellular titanium® cages. This will give the surgeon more options intraoperatively, reduce inventory and support MIS techniques – and at the same time reduce cost of expandable cages.”

Morgan Lorio, MD believes that “the combination of 3D printed cellular structures with functionality is disruptive game changing technology. It will give me better tools to restore my patients´ spinal balance and enlarge the cage footprints for better endplate coverage while experiencing faster spinal fusion. I am thrilled that these technologies will be advanced by the German engineering team of EIT.”

The first functional spinal fusion cages based on the patent acquisition will be launched in 2018.

________________________

About EIT

EIT is the first medical device manufacturer to exclusively focus on implants for spinal alignment, that are designed according to latest published science on optimal bone ingrowth in porous titanium scaffolds and produced with additive manufacturing methods.

The EIT implants are made of EIT Cellular Titanium®, that addresses the clinical shortcomings of the current cage designs and materials (non-fusion, biocompatibility, subsidence, migration and imaging distortion), thereby obtaining very promising fusion results and improved clinical outcome due to the qualities of the porous 3-D printing of titanium. The highly porous titanium scaffold ensures extensive bone ingrowth as a result of its specific design and elasticity close to the cancellous bone. Due to its unique design with a porosity of 80% the EIT implants ensure uncompromised imaging on X-ray and MRI and enabling excellent follow up on defining bone ingrowth and fusion with CT.

A complete portfolio of SMART Spinal Implants™ based on EIT Cellular Titanium® is available for the cervical and lumbar spine, with an extensive choice in footprint sizes, heights and lordosis angles to support the recreation of sagittal balance and alignment.

In July 2017 EIT has received full approval from the FDA to commercialize its spinal interbody product offerings for ALIF, TLIF, PLIF and Cervical procedures.

EIT was founded in 2014 by Hans Eekhof and Guntmar Eisen. Since then more than 10.000 EIT cases have been performed in over 15 markets globally.

###