Celergo, the leading technology-driven service provider for global payroll, is included on the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies in America. As a 6th-time honoree, Celergo is one of a very select group of companies who achieve a place on the Honor Roll. Fewer than one-tenth of Inc. 5000 honorees ever achieve this prestigious accomplishment.

Qualification for the award requires companies to be privately owned, established in the first quarter of 2014 or earlier, experienced two-year growth in sales of more than 50 percent, and generated revenue between $1 million and $300 million in 2016.

"We are thrilled to be recognized once again as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Appearing on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the appeal of our Celergo GlobalConnectTM platform, and to all our team members who work tirelessly to support each Celergo customer," said Tim Callahan, Celergo’s CEO.

"Celergo’s ability to simplify the complex world of global payroll with ground-breaking cloud technology and outstanding customer service has enabled us to continue our momentum in the marketplace. It’s gratifying to know that our mission of making 150 countries look and feel like just one, from a payroll perspective, is resonating with employers both large and small. We believe there is a massive number of global employers who are hungry for simplified and guaranteed-compliant payroll solutions, so we look forward to appearing on this prestigious list six more times,” stated Callahan.

Celergo is proud to provide companies with a unique cloud-based technology solution, backed by world-class customer service, enabling clients to pay employees virtually anywhere in the world. Celergo reduces complexity and risk, ensuring that every part of the payroll process is accurate, on-time and compliant. Celergo can also fund employees, tax authorities and third parties in over 56 currencies. Delivering the highest quality service from four regional centers in Chicago, Bogota, Budapest, and Singapore, Celergo has met or exceeded large financial institutions’ data security requirements – the most stringent in the world – and complies with OFAC, FCPA, BCP, all data privacy, and SSAE16 policies and practices.

The Inc. 500 is an annual list of the 500 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, introduced in 1982. The Inc. 5000 is an expansion of the Inc. 500, which ranks the country’s top 5000 fastest-growing private companies and features a special ranking of the top 10% of the list as the Inc. 500.

The Inc. 5000 is ranked per percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by the first week of the starting calendar year and therefore shown three full calendar years of sales. Additionally, they had to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, of the last year measured. Revenue in the initial year must have been at least $100,000, and revenue in the most recent year must have been at least $2 million.

In its first issue in 1979, Inc. magazine published the Inc. 100, a list of the fastest-growing publicly held small companies; in 1982, the list was expanded to become the Inc. 500, and in 2007, it was expanded again to become the Inc. 5000.

