The Rainmaker Group (Rainmaker), the hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud, is proud to announce that it has again ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. for 2017, making it the seventh consecutive year to achieve this honor. With the addition of 2017, Rainmaker is now part of an elite two percent (2%) of companies that have had the honor of being listed seven times, and an even smaller percentage that have received this distinction for seven years consecutively. With a continuously expanding customer base, Rainmaker continues to rank on the Inc. 5000 list due to its impressive growth, particularly in the last 3 years when the company grew by 67 percent.

“Our continuous growth is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the entire Rainmaker team, and we are extremely honored to receive this distinction for the seventh year in a row,” said Bruce Barfield, Rainmaker’s CEO. “We remain dedicated to developing the most advanced technologies to help our clients optimize their revenue and profit, as well as continuing to grow and expand our global footprint.”

Founded in 1998 by Barfield and Tammy Farley, who currently serves as president, Rainmaker has remained focused on delivering the highest revenue returns possible for its clients. For nearly 20 years, Rainmaker has successfully developed and expanded its proprietary suite of products and consulting services into the powerhouse the company has become today.

Rainmaker’s industry leading portfolio of revenue and profit optimization solutions consists of guestrev®, grouprev®, revcaster® and revintel. This integrated, cloud-based platform is designed to help hoteliers streamline operations, enhance revenue optimization processes, improve lead performance and drive guest bookings. The company introduced several enhancements to its solutions during 2017, including the new revcaster® platform and the addition of group forecasting functionality, which contributed to Rainmaker’s continued growth.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

Inc. Magazine reports that, on average, companies that made the 2017 list have grown six-fold since 2013, an impressive feat during a time when the economy grew by only 6.7 percent. The magazine stated that this year’s honorees are the most competitive in the history of the list, with a three-year average growth of 481 percent. Additionally, aggregate revenue is calculated at $206 billion and the companies listed for 2017 collectively generated 619,500 jobs throughout the last three years.

For more information on Rainmaker’s hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud, please visit: http://www.letitrain.com/.

About Rainmaker | Rainmaker is the hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud. The company partners with hotels, resorts and casinos to help them outperform their revenue and profit objectives. Rainmaker’s cloud-based solutions for transient and group pricing optimization, forecasting and revenue-centric business intelligence are all designed to help hoteliers streamline operations, enhance revenue optimization processes, improve lead performance and drive guest bookings. Recognized as one of the top privately held companies in the United States, Rainmaker has been named to Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies for the last seven consecutive years and was named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s List of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Atlanta. Rainmaker serves hospitality customers throughout the world from their corporate headquarters in Alpharetta Georgia as well as offices in Las Vegas, Portland and Singapore. To learn more about Rainmaker and its suite of hotel revenue and profit optimization solutions, please visit http://www.LetItRain.com, and follow Rainmaker on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.