Rathje & Woodward, LLC, Hires Attorney Hannah Renfro

Renfro joins Rathje & Woodward after serving as Chief Legal Officer at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Renfro was instrumental in creating the organization and establishing its legal and compliance functions. Before joining WEDC, Renfro was a litigator focusing on complex litigation in the areas of political law, antitrust, and intellectual property. She has been involved in pro bono work ranging from an immigration asylum matter to representing youth at detention hearings. Renfro earned her J.D. from the University of Wisconsin and her B.A. from the University of Kentucky.



Renfro is the third lawyer in Rathje & Woodward’s Madison office, which was opened by attorney Doug Poland in November 2015, and added attorney Alison Stites in November 2016. Renfro’s addition to the office is part of the firm’s continued growth in Wisconsin, and its expanded practice throughout the Midwest and nationally. Renfro’s background will complement the practices and capabilities of the talented lawyers in the firm’s Madison and Wheaton offices.

