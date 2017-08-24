Clarence Easter Jr, a political enthusiast, government representative, social activist, devoted writer and author, has completed his new book “My Voice”: an in-depth and telling work that delves into the inner-most feelings of the author. This work narrates the author’s thoughts on life, love, family and forgiveness.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Clarence Easter Jr.’s passionate work portrays the beauty of words.

Clarence shares, “My book is a collection of poems that I have written since 1994. The first poem was ‘This Woman’ (a poem that is dedicated to my mother). Since then, I have written inspirational poems that have been used for certain occasions such as weddings, funerals, and theatrical programs. It is entitled ‘My Voice’ as a tribute to my life journey. First, I have always been teased and criticized for my high-pitched voice. Next, each of my poems is a message sent from heaven. Finally, I am very enthusiastic in the democratic system of government.”

