Paradatec, Inc., a leader in advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) solutions for mortgage file processing, announced that it is a verified technology integration vendor for Freddie Mac’s Loan Closing AdvisorSM platform. Paradatec’s WriteUCD module was developed in accordance with Freddie Mac’s requirements for producing valid Uniform Closing Dataset (UCD) files.

The UCD is a common collection of data that mortgage lenders will be required to deliver digitally to Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae starting on Sept. 25, 2017. This requirement is part of the Uniform Mortgage Data Program® (UMDP®), an industry-wide drive to build a better housing finance system in the United States.

The WriteUCD module leverages Paradatec’s advanced OCR solution for the mortgage market to extract data from closing disclosure (CD) documents in mere seconds per page and then format that data in the required format.

According to Neil Fraser, Paradatec’s Director of US Operations, “We’re pleased to have obtained Freddie Mac validation as our clients need the assurance that they can meet the GSEs’ requirements well in advance of the September deadline. If a lender’s current loan origination system partner or document provider is struggling to produce a valid UCD file, they can sleep soundly knowing that Paradatec has them covered with our new WriteUCD module.”

Paradatec also announces the release of their new AuditUCD module for auditing UCD file content against the closing disclosure contained in the UCD file. Fraser continues, “Since we’re building the UCD file from extracted closing disclosure data, it’s just as easy for us to unpack a UCD file’s content to compare the individual data elements against the values extracted from the submitted CD to verify the integrity of both components in the UCD file. Any elements that don’t match will be flagged in our XML output for further review and resolution. Given the volume of content that will be produced and need verification with this UCD initiative, our solution is uniquely positioned to offer a high degree of automation and operator efficiency.”

About Paradatec

Paradatec’s advanced OCR solutions offer significant efficiencies for classifying large quantities of differing document types and extracting key data elements from those documents. In the mortgage market, these capabilities allow for the quick and accurate identification of over 500 unique documents in the typical mortgage file, along with capturing nearly any data element from those documents that an organization requires. For more information, please visit http://www.paradatec.com.