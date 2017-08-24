Saintyco Smart table press machine Smart Rotary Tablet Press Machine

SaintyCo, a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical equipment, announces its two Smart Rotary Tablet Press Machines. The Smart Rotary Tablet Presses are high speed machines that compress 175,000 to 700,000tablets/hour.

Drug or pharmaceutical companies can choose either the Smart Plus Tablet Press Equipment or Smart S Rotary Tablet Press Machine. The models of SaintyCo Smart Rotary Tablet Press Machines feature ergonomic and modular designs, with intuitive control systems.

“We have designed a tablet press machine that is robust, flexible, safe and efficient with a fully computerized and interactive system,” said Mr. Tony Zeng, SaintyCo Export Manager. “This has been the greatest challenge at SaintyCo throughout the entire period we have been updating our machines.”

Both Smart Plus Tablet Press Equipment and Smart S Rotary Tablet Press Machine have an EU punch & die tool systems. They have an optimized material feeding system, precise punch and die control with, a fully automated lubrication system.

The SaintyCo Smart S Rotary Tablet Press Machine compresses 175,000 to 300,000tablets/hour. This is a mono-layer tablet press machine that prints batch data of every process.

Its display system allows the operators to monitor and control all process variables from fill shoe speed, tool formats, fill depths to diagnosing errors.

SaintyCo Smart Plus Tablet Press Equipment is an improvement of Smart S model. It is a mono and bi layer tablet compression machine with a production capacity of 432,000 to 700,000tablets/hour.

This machine has a secure remote control system with 9 password levels with an industrial PC control. The control cabinet is separated from the main machine.

With the interchangeable turret, SaintyCo Smart Rotary Tablet Press Machine offers unmatched flexibility in the tablet compression process. While the fully isolated transmission system, overload protection, alarms, stop buttons and interlocked systems ensure safety.

Even though SaintyCo has its own standard Smart Rotary Tablet Press Machines, custom designs are available upon request. In both cases, the machines conform to strict cGMP design requirements.

About SaintyCo

SaintyCo researches, designs and manufactures foodstuff and cosmetic machines. For over 15 years, SaintyCo has expanded to over eight factories that deal in capsule filling, blister packing and film coating machines, amongst others. All machines and equipment are CE and cGMP compliant.

The latest in its product line are series of Smart Rotary Tablet Press Machines.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Tony Zeng (General Manager)

Email: info@saintyco.com

Tel: +86-577-66612826

Website: http://www.saintytec.com/tablet-press-machine/