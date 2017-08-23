CRMxchange Technology Innovation Showcase With properly implemented chatbots and virtual agents, organisations can move the focus in their contact centres from trying to retain knowledge to building better relationships with customers.

Creative Virtual, a world leader in customer and employee engagement, knowledge management and self-service solutions, will take part in CRMXchange’s live Technology Innovation Showcase webcast series for the fifth consecutive year on Thursday, 7th September. This year’s webinar, ‘Chatbots, Virtual Agents and Your Contact Centre’, is being presented by Creative Virtual Founder & CEO, Chris Ezekiel, and will feature live demonstrations showcasing how to leverage AI and chatbots to improve customer satisfaction.

“Customer experience and contact centre professionals must look past all the media hype and industry buzz to get a realistic understanding of AI chatbots and virtual agents in the customer service space,” says Chris. “With properly implemented chatbots and virtual agents, organisations can move the focus in their contact centres from trying to retain knowledge to building better relationships with customers.”

During this webinar, Chris will take a realistic look at AI and chatbots in the customer experience space and showcase how forward-thinking organisations are using this technology to improve the customer experience, increase sales and build brand loyalty while also reducing support costs. Attendees will get an inside look at:



The impact of chatbots and virtual agents on the contact centre, including lower costs, reduced staff turnover and more engaged, skilled and happier agents

Why chatbots should use a combination of self-learning and human input to create consistent and reliable support experiences

How humans and machines can work in harmony to provide perfect customer service

Leveraging AI and chatbots to prepare your contact centre for the future

Registrations are being accepted for the ‘Chatbots, Virtual Agents and Your Contact Centre’ webcast through the CRMXchange website. A recording of the Technology Innovation Showcase will be provided for registrants unable to attend the live webinar.

ABOUT CREATIVE VIRTUAL

Creative Virtual, winner of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2017, is a world leader in self-service solutions that enable anywhere, anytime customer engagement between brands and their customers. Leading global organisations including Lloyds Banking Group, Time Warner Cable, HSBC, Verizon, Chase, InterContinental Hotels Group, Autodesk and Tesco rely on our award-winning V-Person™ technology to improve their customer support experience, increase sales, reduce costs and build brand loyalty.

Backed by an experienced, expert team as well as an extensive partner network, our innovative virtual agent, knowledge management and business intelligence platform empowers organisations to provide customers with consistent, accurate, personalised and seamless omnichannel engagement across web, mobile, social, SMS, contact centre, service desk, live chat and IVR channels. Delivering significant contact deflection and reductions in average call handling times, as well as increased first contact resolution, together with powerful customer analytics and outcome tracking, the V-Person Smart Help platform is the most compelling self-service product in the world today.

Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information about Creative Virtual and V-Person technology, please visit our website at http://www.creativevirtual.com.