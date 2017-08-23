Smartlogic’s Semaphore platform approaches metadata management from a holistic perspective. With Semaphore, users can identify the context, meaning and lineage of enterprise information.

Smartlogic Semaphore Inc. makers of the world-class semantic platform Semaphore, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the August 2017 Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions. This accompanies their designation as a Visionary in the March 2017 Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines.

Gartner’s market definition/description of metadata is: “Metadata describes various facets of an information asset in order to improve its usability throughout its life cycle. Metadata management is about the organization's management of its data and information assets to address use cases such as data governance, analytics and enterprise metadata management (EMM). It is important to note that this understanding of metadata goes far beyond just technical facets; it is used as a reference for business-oriented and technical projects and builds the foundations for describing, inventorying and understanding data for multiple use cases such as information governance or analytics.”

The importance of metadata and its role in today’s organizations is emphasized by Gartner’s strategic planning assumption - by 2020, 50% of information governance initiatives will be enacted with policies based on metadata alone.

“We’re excited to be positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions,” Jeremy Bentley, CEO Smartlogic. “As markets, regulations and industries continue to evolve, organizations will become increasingly reliant on complete information to locate, manage and govern enterprise data. To do this they must deploy systems that leverage sophisticated semantic platforms that automatically analyze and create rich metadata to improve the functionality of repositories, analytics and transactional systems.”

The Semaphore platform approaches today’s information challenges by leveraging semantic technologies and rule-based classification processes to result in precise, complete and consistent metadata that is:

** Transparent – completely auditable to support information governance and regulatory compliance

** Accurate and complete – surfaces all evidence within an asset using NLP, statistical techniques and machine learning

** Comprehensive – relationships and synonyms in the model ensure that equivalences and differences in vocabulary are recognized and leveraged

Semaphore’s unique approach extracts value from enterprise information and enriches assets to improve knowledge worker effectiveness. It positions organizations to find the information they need to make key business decisions that increase efficiency, improve analytics and drive innovation.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management, August 10, 2017; Guido De Simoni, Roxane Edjlali. For more details Gartner subscribers can visit: https://www.gartner.com/document/3778891.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Smartlogic

Smartlogic’s Semaphore is an enterprise grade semantic platform that allows organizations to realize the business value of their information. By leveraging a common vocabulary and sophisticated semantic techniques Semaphore:

Enriches information assets with precise, complete and consistent metadata

Extracts facts, entities and relationships to drive analytics and workflows

Harmonizes all information sources to gain business insight

Semaphore brings structure to the unstructured, scales to manage organizational volumes and supports industry-standard semantic vocabularies.

Semaphore’s model-driven, rule-based semantic approach solves complex business problems that traditional technologies cannot. It integrates into and enhances the capabilities of existing technology to improve time to value for new opportunities.

Global organizations in the energy, healthcare, life sciences, financial services, government & intelligence, media and publishing and high tech manufacturing industries use Semaphore every day to enrich enterprise information with context and meaning. Semaphore extracts critical facts, entities and relationships to power case management, workflows and advanced analytics. It harmonizes different data types from disparate sources to create logical data warehouses with a true semantic layer.