Mestel & Company, a leading national attorney placement and strategic consulting firm established in 1987, announces the placement of Brandon Takahashi as a partner in the labor and employment group at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP’s downtown Los Angeles office. Ilene Fisher, Executive Managing Director at Mestel & Company’s Los Angeles office, led the search.

“We are delighted that Brandon, an attorney of such high caliber and with deep knowledge in the labor and employment practice, is joining the Hinshaw & Culbertson team,” said Joan Davison, President and CEO of Mestel & Company, a company of HCMC Legal, Inc. “We collaborated successfully with Hinshaw & Culbertson to find great legal talent, making their practice even stronger and bringing added value to their clients.”

“We're excited to welcome Brandon to the firm,” said Mary Beth Walsh, the Attorney Recruitment & Development Manager of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP. “With his strong track record of federal and state employment litigation, and wide-ranging industry experience, Brandon is an excellent addition to our California practice.”

As a partner in Hinshaw’s labor and employment group, Takahashi advises and counsels private and public sector clients, and represents them in state and federal employment related-litigation. He advises clients on employment-related issues, including discipline and termination, employee management, leave management, internal investigations, employee classification and sexual harassment training.

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP is a U.S. law firm with approximately 500 attorneys located in 11 states and London. Founded in 1934, the firm has a national reputation for its insurance industry work, its representation of professionals and law firms, and its closely coordinated business advisory, transactional and litigation services.

Prior to joining Hinshaw, Takahashi served as head of the labor and employment group at ADLI Law Group in Los Angeles. He has represented clients in claims and cases involving harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, whistleblower retaliation, Fair Employment and Housing Act retaliation, among others. His clients have come from various industries, including restaurant, hospitality, retail, banking, medical, sports, and software. Brandon Takahashi earned his J.D. from the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific and his B.S. from the University of California, Davis. Takahashi is a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, the Japanese American Bar Association, and the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association.

About Mestel & Company (an HCMC Legal Company)

Mestel & Company specializes in legal search and recruitment consulting, advancing the careers of individual associates, of counsel, partners, in-house counsel as well as facilitating the movement of groups and complex law firm mergers. Our prominent legacy, forward looking vision, depth of experience, and dedication to honesty, candor, and integrity set us apart from our competitors. Mestel & Company is part of HCMC Legal, Inc., the only 100% employee owned company in the legal staffing industry, which ensures that each of our recruiters, as an owner, provides best in class service and is committed to the needs and sensitivity of our attorneys. For more information, visit http://www.mestel.com or follow us on Twitter @Mestel.