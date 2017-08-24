...Winscribe Dictation v4.2.7 enables business professionals to further harness their dictation workflow and speech recognition usage with new user controls and the support of the latest hardware and speech recognition engines.

Winscribe announces the latest release of Winscribe Dictation, version 4.2.7 (v4.2.7). The Winscribe digital dictation workflow management software system enables law firms, police agencies, healthcare organizations and other professional institutions to improve staff productivity and process efficiency through advanced solutions that help to accelerate and automate documentation processes. The new release marks the next stage in the Winscribe Dictation product line.

Key new features available with Winscribe Dictation v4.2.7 include:



Improved client options and toolbar controls for managing jobs processed via Winscribe Speech Recognition.

The ability to apply local and global customizations to the look and properties of speech recognition jobs to better improve the user experience.

The ability to program dictation hardware and enable system users to complete speech recognition jobs directly from their devices, rather than through the software user interface.

Updated support and options for Dragon Professional Group v15, Dragon Legal Group v15 and Dragon Law Enforcement Group v15.

Enhanced configuration options and support for Philips SpeechMike Premium Air (SMP 4000 / SMP 4010) and Philips SpeechMike Premium Touch (SMP 3720).

Updated international translations for client user interfaces.

“Speech recognition usage is rising rapidly, thanks to advances in the technology and the popularity of mobile voice assistants. The number of business professionals adopting speech recognition technology for work-related use is also on the rise, as they look for new ways to be more productive and spend less time on manual-heavy tasks like documentation. Winscribe Dictation v4.2.7 enables business professionals to further harnesses their dictation workflow and speech recognition usage with new user controls and the support of the latest hardware and speech recognition engines,” commented Pierre Corboz, Director of Product Strategy at Winscribe. “Winscribe continues to enhance and provide top quality solutions to the legal, law enforcement, medical and business markets, and the latest release of Winscribe Dictation is the next step in delivering advanced and easy-to-use digital speech and documentation solutions for these professionals.”

About Winscribe:

Winscribe is a world-leading provider of speech productivity technology supporting business requirements for digital dictation, transcription, speech recognition and workflow management. With more than 350,000 clients worldwide, Winscribe’s software solutions empower business professionals to use their voice to quickly and easily create and manage documentation and communicate with clients and coworkers faster, less expensively, and more efficiently. For more information, please visit http://www.winscribe.com.