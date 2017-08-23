“BuyDRM’s KeyOS CloudPack Encryption as a Service in the Google Media Cloud provides studio-approved Widevine encryption for our valued premium content partners” said Brian Baker, Head of Widevine Business at Google.

BuyDRM™, a pioneer in Digital Rights Management (“DRM”) and Content Security Services, today announced the imminent release of the KeyOS™ CloudPack™ Encryption as a Service (EaaS) platform. BuyDRM’s unique CloudPack service is a first of its kind enabling content owners, licensees, and distributors to use BuyDRM’s award-winning KeyOS Multi-DRM platform in their cloud of choice including Amazon Web Services, Google Media Cloud and Microsoft Azure. KeyOS CloudPack enables the cloud-based encryption of MSS, HLS and DASH content using all three-popular consumer DRMs: Google Widevine, Apple FairPlay and Microsoft PlayReady.

Encryption as a Service enables content owners to take existing content stored in Amazon’s AWS Cloud or Google’s Media Cloud or Microsoft’s Azure Cloud, and encrypt it using military-grade AES 128-bit encryption compatible with today’s popular consumer devices. BuyDRM identified a significant gap in the existing conventional video workflow and deployed their KeyOS Multipack™ Server into the three most popular cloud platforms thereby moving the studio-required encryption solution “next” to the “in the clear” studio content. The KeyOS CloudPack service will be available as part of the BuyDRM KeyOS MultiKey™ Service platform and available for use in the coming weeks.

“BuyDRM’s KeyOS CloudPack Encryption as a Service in the Google Media Cloud provides studio-approved Widevine encryption for our valued premium content partners” said Brian Baker, Head of Widevine Business at Google.

“The KeyOS CloudPack Encryption as a Service (EaaS) provides in the cloud encryption where our content lives” said Alexander Leschinsky, Co-Founder & Managing Director at G&L Geißendörfer & Leschinsky GmbH. “BuyDRM has closed a large gap in the existing video workflow which can save us significant money and time moving forward with our DRM-managed video deployments in the cloud.”

“BuyDRM’s KeyOS CloudPack effectively reduces the time to market by streamlining and simplifying the complicated workflow necessary to meet stringent Hollywood studio-grade digital rights management requirements for premium video content” said Tony Huidor, Vice President of Digital Operations, Cinedigm.

“Previously, companies deploying premium digital media were dependent on their encoding company to integrate our KeyOS Encryption Key APIs.” Said Christopher Levy, CEO, BuyDRM. “KeyOS CloudPack removes this barrier to deployment enabling a shorter time to market and a streamlined video workflow.”

BuyDRM™ is a leading provider of Digital Rights Management and Content Security Services for the entertainment, enterprise and transportation and education industries with customers spanning the globe. With 15 years of market-leading experience implementing commercial DRM solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today’s largest brands.

OTT and IPTV operators, television networks, movie studios, cable MSO's, telcos, and premium content distributors use the BuyDRM award-winning KeyOS Multi-DRM Platform to provide robust content security for their IP video offerings to a variety of connected devices. BuyDRM customers include BBC iPlayer and iPlayer Radio, BBC Worldwide, Cinedigm, Sonifi, LimeLight Networks, ABC Australia, NBC Universal, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television, Sony Crackle, Warner Brothers, Solar Entertainment, CBS, By Deluxe, Vubiquity, Showtime, AMC Networks, and Lufthansa Industry Solutions.

For more information please visit http://www.buydrm.com .

