MyWay Mobile Storage of Baltimore was honored to once again contribute to the Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival that took place on Saturday, August 12th from Noon-7PM at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville, MD. The festival featured over fifteen different breweries and eighteen wineries, mostly from the Mid-Atlantic region. A portion of the events proceeds benefitted Special Olympics of Maryland. MyWay Mobile Storage of Baltimore donated four portable storage containers for the event staff’s use to help with onsite storage of the sample wine and beer glasses that were distributed to all visitors.

Ashlee Kastendike, Managing Partner of the Kegs and Corks Festival, “MyWay Mobile Storage of Baltimore has been a loyal partner for our community events over the past 6 years in both Queen Anne's and Anne Arundel County. Their units are extremely helpful and convenient for our on-site storage needs. Their staff is always super friendly, arrives on time, and is willing to do whatever is necessary to meet our needs. The storage units always look nice. We are thankful for MyWay's generosity and their support of events in our community.”

Due to the event’s popularity, this year featured an early entry option to begin sampling at Noon before general public admission at 1PM. Festival-goers received a souvenir beer or wine glass upon entry where they could sample craft and microbrews, and their favorite local wine, with the option to purchase drinks as well. Local breweries on hand were favorites Union Brewing, Eastern Shore, Troegs and Fordham while some of the wineries included were, St. Michaels, Boordy and Far Eastern Shore. Along with live entertainment, this year event featured a new layout to the festival to help with the flow of crowded sample lines, misting cooling areas and a karaoke tent. Over 10,000 people attended this year’s Kegs and Corks which began in 2012. This marked the 6th straight year that MyWay Mobile Storage of Baltimore has provided onsite storage since the event’s inception.

