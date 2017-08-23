DC5G Summit Announces Speakers on the Summit Program

The DC5G Summit is pleased to announce the following speakers for the inaugural event, taking place October 11 at the Renaissance Downtown hotel in Washington D.C. The DC5G Summit brings together a variety of cellular, satellite, telecom and policy thought leaders to discuss four key 5G components – infrastructure, standards, security and spectrum.

Chris Pearson, President, 5G Americas starts the day with the first keynote The Transformation of Mobile Wireless Networks to 5G: Market Update, discussing the mobile industry’s global developmental efforts to ensure the success of next generation networks and to work with government agencies, regulatory and technical standards bodies, as well as other global wireless organizations throughout the Americas region.

Following Chris’ keynote, Sue Monahan, CEO, Small Cell Forum gives a welcome address The Road to 5G: Why Cities and Municipalities Should be Excited About 5G. Sue discusses how cities will benefit from 5G and how municipalities can contribute to the successful rollout of 5G.

Sue Marek, VP of Content and Editor-in-Chief, SDxCentral moderates the first panel of the day, The Big Bang: Coverage, Connectivity Strategies, and Visions for 5G Rollout, speakers include Arun Bhikshesvaran, Vice President, Head of Strategy, Ericsson North America and Mark Reudink, Director of Product Development, Crown Castle.

The next session, Evolution of Applications, Ecosystem, Vertical Markets and Big Data Analysis in the 5G World: From Enhanced Mobile Broadband to Virtual Reality, is moderated by Amy MacLean, Editor-in-Chief, Cablefax with speakers Vinay Narayan, Executive Director of Virtual Reality, HTC VIVE, Faraz Shafiq, Technology Advisory, Airbus and Head of Strategy and Innovation, IoT and Analytics, Verizon and Alok Shah, Vice President, Strategy, Business Development and Marketing, Samsung.

After lunch, Dr. Preston F. Marshall, Principal Wireless Architect, Google gives the afternoon keynote How Standards and Sound Spectrum Policy Will Shape the Future 5G-Connected Worldwide Economy.

5G Americas President Chris Pearson kicks off the first afternoon panel, 5G for Industry: Software Defined Networks, Automation, and Computing at the Edge with speakers Brenda Boehm, Chief Strategy Officer, Telecommunications Industry Association, Steve Pastorkovich, Vice President, Technology & Business Development, NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association, Vinay Saxena, Fellow and Chief Architect, Communications Solutions Business, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Mark Stevens, Director of Communications & Application Development, Oceaneering.

The final panel of the day, 5G's Biggest Challenges: Security, Privacy, Bandwidth and Regulatory Barriers is moderated by Howard Buskirk, Executive Senior Editor, Communications Daily and is joined by speakers Jill Canfield, Vice President of Legal and Industry, Assistant General Counsel, NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association, Kalpak Gude, President, Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, Colin Kincaid, CTO, Cisco, Jennifer Manner, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, EchoStar Corporation and Iyad Tarazi, CEO, Federated Wireless.

AT&T Director and Small Cell Forum Chair David Orloff wraps up the DC5G Summit by sharing unique industry perspectives on 5G that include: the role of and investment in fronthaul and backhaul in 5G networks; the state of the Small Cell landscape; why the 5G rollout timescale will differ for certain operators and regions; and the impact of HetNet technology, the Internet-of-Things, Unlicensed Spectrum, Mobile Edge Computing and RAN Virtualization.

The Summit, which also features a luncheon and networking breaks, concludes with an evening networking reception. For more information, to view the complete program and speaker line-up, or to register as an attendee, visit http://www.DC5GSummit.com.

The DC5G Summit will be held October 11, 2017 at the Renaissance Downtown, Washington D.C. located at 999 9th Street NW, Washington D.C., 20001. To register for press credentials, please contact Isabel Burnham, Marketing Coordinator, at iburnham@accessintel.com.

About the DC5G Summit

At DC5G Summit, the worlds of telecom, satellite and policy will converge to delve into the opportunities of the upcoming 5G rollout. More than 250 professionals will gather for a no holds barred approach involving industry and regulatory power players will result in a progressive and compelling conversation about the standards, strategies and evolving applications of 5G. The day will consist of a series of interactive, executive-level discussions and networking opportunities that will create an environment for all in attendance to be involved.

http://www.DC5GSummit.com | @DC5GSummit | #DC5G