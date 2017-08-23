Investis Appoints Digital Veteran Claire Price as CFO

Claire Price, CFO of Investis

Investis (http://www.investis.com), a leading digital communications company, today announced the appointment of Claire Price as chief financial officer. Claire brings with her over 20 years' experience in international business and finance, notably in mergers and acquisitions for digital communications, media and telecommunication companies. Responsible for setting the financial framework for Investis' growth both organically and through M&A, Claire will also have a position on the Investis board of directors.

Prior to Investis, Claire was CFO for the UK and Northern Europe region for Dentsu Aegis Network, one of the largest media and digital marketing and communications companies in the world. During her time there she brought the company’s finances under a single P&L and led the acquisition of five businesses. Her career also includes 10 years in global leadership roles within Vodafone, where she rose to the position of CFO of Roaming Services in Luxembourg.

“Claire has the exact skill set and experience we need right now,” said Don Scales, CEO of Investis. “We need someone who gets digital, understands the global market, and knows how to grow companies while maintaining profitability. She will be an invaluable member of our executive team.”

"Investis is in an excellent position to change how communicators at the largest companies use digital to reach their audiences,” said Claire. “There is a market need in corporate communications that is not being met. When I looked at Investis I saw a company that has vast experience working with large brands, a clear vision, and a management team with tremendous digital expertise. The company is perfectly positioned to be the leader in the space."

About Investis

Investis is an award-winning digital communications company that helps world-class businesses manage their corporate brands to build trusted connections with customers, employees, and investors. The company works with more than 2,000 clients around the world. Global businesses such as GE, ArcelorMittal and Rolls-Royce trust the Investis team of more than 500 employees to deliver stronger relationships with audiences and improved ROI through a unique blend of technology, expertise and service. For more information about the Investis approach, please visit http://www.investis.com.