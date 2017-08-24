Ever Wonder How to Invest For Profit and Joy?

Howard Lindzon is the visionary investor behind the launch of Ticketfly, Lifelock, Robinhood, Golfnow and Stocktwits It’s the rare person who can speak knowledgeably and from experience about building companies, investing for profit and joy, spotting trends early, and navigating the markets, both public and private.

Charles Street Research today announced the publication of 8 to 80: The Next 1,000% Stocks and Trends Everyone Can Ride by Howard Lindzon and Ivaylo Ivanov.

8 to 80 is the key that solves one of the great dilemmas facing 21st century investors: how to work the market and be happy at the same time.

Lindzon, the co-founder of StockTwits and a leader of the FinTech revolution, is widely recognized as one of the most insightful market commentators in America. Ivanov, a full-time trader, is co-founder of MarketWisdom.com, where he offers mentorship and market education on swing trading and momentum investing.

8 to 80 offers ideas to individual investors on how to develop and execute effective ways to identify and profit from the next 1,000% stocks. Some of these stocks will turn into “8 to 80” brands and companies that form the list we buy when the market’s in turmoil and that we’re glad to own when the market’s trending higher.

“These companies” write Lindzon and Ivanov, “will monetize major social and business trends over the long term. They have sustainable mass appeal – their reach is both broad and deep.”

8 to 80 is about how to find the next Facebook…the next Amazon…the next Apple…the next Netflix…the next Google…and how to enjoy the process.

“The stock market can be a fun and profitable place if you take the time to learn its language, establish a repeatable strategy, and exercise strict discipline.

“Preserve capital in bad markets, and you’ll live to ride the next great trends, which are always around the corner.

“The market, in other words, is an opportunity machine.”

Publication of 8 to 80 coincides with the launch of Peloton, Lindzon’s new financial newsletter. Lindzon’s guiding mantra “investing for profit and joy” is reflected in the URL for the new service, LaughTradeProfit.com

“Peloton” is a cycling term that describes the main group in a race that combines like birds flying in formation. They share resistance to wind, they change shape according to wind patterns, they shift leadership to balance fatigue load. And the peloton travels 40% faster than any single rider can on his or her own.

It’s a metaphor for how Lindzon likes to invest: It’s all about momentum, trend-following, and sharing ideas. Investors who read 8 to 80 and ride along with Peloton will benefit from his network and experience as well as his proven ability to spot trends and momentum.

The ultimate goal is to be right, make money, and trounce the major equity indexes.

8 to 80 is a revised and updated version of Lindzon’s and Ivanov’s The Next Apple: How to Own the Best Performing Stocks in Any Given Year, self-published in 2015.

“Howard’s passion is sharing ideas,” said Charles Street Research Publisher Shannon Sands. “He’s also fantastic story-teller with a remarkable grasp on the trends that are shaping our culture. And Ivaylo is one of the most influential voices on StockTwits.

“8 to 80 is a fantastic culmination, a combination of hard-earned experience and practical advice. It’s a starting point for a new way to look at markets: as a way to generate both profits and happiness.”

“At this stage of my career,” said Lindzon, “I want to do what so many others have done for me: share ideas. 8 to 80 represents the sum of my experience, seasoned with Ivaylo’s unsurpassed understanding of the major factors that make stocks move.”

8 to 80 provides strategic, tactical, and behavioral insights that will help individual investors become profitable active investors.

Peloton is the complementary vehicle Lindzon and Sands conceived to share with everyday investors, young and old, all the market knowledge and experience earned over a 26-year career as an entrepreneur, an angel investor, a private equity partner, a hedge fund manager, and a trader.

“Readers of this book are in for a treat,” writes “Downtown” Josh Brown of CNBC’s Halftime Report in the preface to 8 to 80. “It’s the rare person who can speak knowledgeably and from experience about building companies, in¬vesting for profit and joy, spotting trends early, and navigating the markets, both public and private. My friend Howard Lindzon has been doing all of these things for decades.

“More than this, he has done so in a more entertaining way than any¬one else I can think of. His ability to make investing and entrepreneurship fun has garnered him thousands of friends, followers and well-wishers from coast to coast. I’m proud to call myself one of them.”

8 to 80 is the how-to manual for “investing for profit and joy.” Together with Peloton, it’s the right network, with the right insights, offering the right advice.

