The fourth annual Wines & Vines Packaging Conference was held this past August 16th, 2017 at Lincoln Theater in Yountville, California. Located in the heart of Napa Valley, California’s premiere wine country, it was an honor to be a finalist in two different categories: label redesign and redesign for more than two labels.

Our redesigns, for both Galen Glen Vineyard & Winery and Pinnacle Ridge Winery, were among the 52 finalists from 143 entries. 33 of those entries were in the label redesign category.

Our creative efforts for Galen Glen’s Grüner Veltliner won bronze in the label redesign category.

Galen Glen, an award-winning winery from the mountains of Andreas, PA, blends its love of wine and pristine vineyard with the experience of its founding owners, a chemist and engineer. We took all of this into consideration when creating its 3-part front label, which truly is a work of art.

“Designing for a winery has always been a personal career goal,” said Julie Moyer, one of our managing partners and designer of Galen Glen’s new labels. “Galen Glen Vineyard and Winery has allowed me to accomplish this goal, while pushing the boundaries creatively, breaking away from their traditional look. This really was a contagious creative project, with Galen Glen’s founders, Sarah and Galen Troxell, spending countless hours engineering the 3 label front bottling process, which was no easy task. It would not have happened without that key piece.”

“We were excited to design for two PA wineries and win it big in Napa, California’s award-winning wine country! We’re proud to be able to win this for our clients and help bring awareness to some truly award-winning wines. It just goes to show, you don’t need to be in Napa to create some truly outstanding wine.”

