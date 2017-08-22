Former player gets his hearing tested by Dr. Krystyna N. Graham, Au.D. At EarQ, we believe it’s important to deliver the resources former players need, so they can thrive in their post-career lives... we first need to educate former players on how they can treat or prevent it.

From August 18-20, EarQ representatives attended the 2017 Legends World Sports Conference at the Grand Fiesta Americana All-Inclusive Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. Each year, the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) hosts this event for former professional basketball players, so they can network, explore community service opportunities, discuss careers after basketball, and learn about their healthcare needs.

As the largest independent network of hearing healthcare providers and the official provider for the NBRPA, EarQ focused on one area of need for former players: hearing health. At the event, EarQ representatives from DC Audiology, Medpark Hearing Center, and Love to Hear Again provided hearing screenings, video otoscope exams, and hearing health education to former players and their family members.

Providing these services is essential to players’ overall health and well-being, as hearing loss is often associated with other health conditions such as heart disease, sleep apnea, dementia, and more.

“At EarQ, we believe it’s important to deliver the resources former players need, so they can thrive in their post-career lives,” says Andrew Hebert, senior vice president of EarQ. “Hearing loss is not something that many people like to talk about, so we first need to educate former players on how they can treat or prevent it.”

EarQ’s efforts also extend to other sports organizations, such as the NFL Players Association’s Professional Athletes Foundation. Through events like the Legends World Sports Conference, EarQ continues to make hearing healthcare a priority for athletes and their fans across the nation.

To learn more about EarQ’s involvement with these prestigious sports organizations or to schedule a free hearing consultation for you or a loved one, please call 866-432-7500.

About EarQ:

A prestigious nationwide network of independent hearing healthcare providers, EarQ utilizes innovative business and marketing practices as well as national public awareness efforts to advocate for excellence in the industry and patient care. Through its 1,400 hearing healthcare provider locations nationwide, EarQ helps provide greater access to quality hearing healthcare services and products.

About The National Basketball Retired Players Association:

Founded in 1992, the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is a non-profit association comprised of former professional basketball players of the NBA, ABA, Harlem Globetrotters, and WNBA. Its mission is to assist former NBA, ABA, Harlem Globetrotters and WNBA players in their transition from the playing court into life after the game, while also positively impacting communities and youth through basketball.