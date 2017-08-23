CyraCom International Ranks on the Inc. 5000 for the 11th Time

"We have been able to keep pace with this strong growth through our large-scale interpreter contact center model and the hard work and dedication of many in our employee workforce.”

Inc. Magazine has ranked CyraCom International on its 2017 Inc. 5000 list, which records the fastest-growing private companies in the US. CyraCom has appeared on the list 11 times, and this year is the ninth year in a row that Inc. has recognized CyraCom for its swift growth – an exceptional feat in the language services industry.

“Our company is proud of this accomplishment,” said CyraCom International’s Chairman and CEO Jeremy Woan. “We have achieved rapid growth over the past ten years, driven by increasing demand for high-quality and secure language services. We have been able to keep pace with this strong growth through our large-scale interpreter contact center model and the hard work and dedication of many in our employee workforce.”

In its most recent client satisfaction survey, 96% of CyraCom’s clients reported satisfaction with the Company’s services. Unlike many other providers in the language services industry, CyraCom tests, trains, and certifies its employee interpreters, who work in the most extensive network of large-scale interpreter contact centers. The Company designed its contact center model to meet several challenges, such as security and quality assurance, in an industry that traditionally relies on at-home independent contractors.

CyraCom International has won many prestigious awards for its growth and company practices over the past few years, including multiple American Business Awards.

About CyraCom International, Inc.

CyraCom International, Inc. is the leading provider of language services. Whether in-person or via phone, video, mobile app, or written text, CyraCom bridges communication gaps for organizations that need rapid access to language assistance. The Company supports hundreds of languages and operates 24/7. CyraCom impacts the lives of millions in the United States by connecting those with limited English proficiency to essential services.

In business since 1995, CyraCom services thousands of clients throughout the US, including many Fortune 500 companies.