98% of consumers ... believe it’s important for them to consider the ingredients in the food products they buy.

Major brands and retailers will gather on October 17-18, 2017 in Rosemont, IL to support TransparencyIQ, a Path to Purchase Institute event. The conference will focus on how companies can strengthen customer loyalty through best practices in clarifying product information—ingredients, sourcing, production details, etc.—in order to become more transparent to consumers.

Attendees will learn the value of product transparency as a strategic business advantage, best practices in communications and marketing, and tangible applications for building stronger consumer connections. They will have opportunities to network with CPG companies, retailers, solution providers, and agencies in a collegial atmosphere, beginning with a kick-off reception and dinner on October 17.

Highlighted speakers include:



Fred Bedore, Senior Director, Sustainability, Walmart on Retail’s Opportunity

Deborah Arcoleo, Director of Product Transparency, The Hershey Company on Communicating Transparency

Jay Porter, President, Edelman on Why Transparency Matters

Kristi Weaver, Partner, McKinsey & Company on The Building Blocks of a Transparency Strategy

Andrew Mandzy, Director of Strategic Insights for Health & Wellness, Nielsen, on Transparency as a Business Builder

Mike Wehrs, Global Head of Data and Products, GS1 on Who’s Influencing Consumers

Other presentations include a video analysis of a shopper panel and case studies on fostering NGO and third party relationships.

“Product transparency is affecting how consumers make choices in selecting groceries, health and beauty items, and dining,” says Michael McMahon, president and executive director of the Path to Purchase Institute. “In fact, 98% of consumers responding to the 2016 Label Insight Shopper Trend Survey believe it’s important for them to consider the ingredients in the food products they buy, and three in four shoppers review what is—and isn’t—in the foods they buy. That’s why the Path to Purchase Institute is presenting this vital information. It’s an issue that can make a huge difference for brands and retailers facing a very competitive market.“

Advisory board members include representatives from Pepsico, Unilever, Cognizant, Topco, GS1, the University of North Carolina, and founding sponsor Label Insight.

For more information, visit http://www.transparency-iq.com, or contact Mike McMahon at mmcmahon(at)ensembleiq(dot)com.