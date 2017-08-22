Blockchain Consultancy, Productive Edge, Launches Blockchain Incubator

Productive Edge Blockchain Incubator Our Blockchain Incubator will help pioneering technologists invent brand new business models on the blockchain

Recognizing early the disruptive potential of blockchain technology, Productive Edge launched their Blockchain Consulting practice in 2015 to help their clients develop custom blockchain-based solutions. Now, almost 2 years later, Productive Edge Labs has established a Blockchain Incubator to help promising visionaries launch new blockchain-based businesses and make their mark on this dynamic and unprecedented landscape.

“Blockchain is a movement as much as it is a technology,” says Managing Partner, Wyatt Kapastin. “It’s forcing people to rethink the concept of value. How value is represented, how it’s exchanged, and who controls it. At Productive Edge, we apply cutting-edge technology to help our clients transform the way they do business. Now, our Blockchain Incubator will help pioneering technologists invent brand new business models on the blockchain with the potential to completely redefine traditional notions of value.”

Already, the Incubator supports two emerging Blockchain products - Foreground and The MKT.place - to be launched within the next two months.

Foreground, an innovative affiliate marketing and advertising solution, provides a network that connects advertisers and publishers on both the traditional web and the emerging decentralized web (web 3.0). The product promises to make affiliate marketing and advertising more transparent and effective.

The MKT.place leverages the power of the decentralized web to facilitate buying and selling of Ethereum names (Ethereum is an open software platform that enables developers to create blockchain applications).

As a Digital Transformation Consultancy, in addition to Blockchain, Productive Edge specializes in Enterprise Custom Software, Modern Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Digital Experience, and Virtual and Augmented Reality solutions. The firm’s portfolio spans a variety of verticals, including many Fortune 1000 clients in the Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services, and Sports and Entertainment industries.

