Larock Academy Moves To A New Home

With the demand for healthcare technicians steadily on the rise, Larock Healthcare Academy has built a new home in Parma Heights, Ohio to better serve their students and the entire Cleveland community. They are moving from their former location in Northfield, Ohio.

The institution already has two other locations, one in Columbus and another in Canton. Between these three facilities (and their online courses), students can participate in the following programs:



Patient Care Tech

Phlebotomy

EKG Tech

CPR

STNA

Medical Billing & Coding

According to Laura Leonti, the Director for Larock Healthcare Academy, the new location was the natural result of an increased demand for qualified healthcare technicians and students who want access to the aforementioned programs. By moving from Northfield to Parma Heights, the institution will be closer to their student population and, thus, a far more convenient location.

“We really wanted to better serve our students and the Cleveland community” said Leonti. “The healthcare field is really in need of qualified technicians and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon. Our goal has always been to provide the resources and the tools students need so they can enter their desired field and really make a difference in people’s lives. By opening this new facility in Parma Heights, we hope to bring this mission to even more students.”

Today, August 22nd, Larock Healthcare Academy will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open their new location. The public is welcome to attend.

About Larock Healthcare Academy

Larock Healthcare Academy is an educational institution that serves the entire Greater Columbus, Cleveland, and Canton areas, with options for online courses, too. The institution provides opportunities for higher education in the fields of general healthcare, healthcare administration, and allied health. Many of the programs Larock Healthcare Academy offers are approved by the National Healthcare Association (NHA). The school is owned by Beckfield College LLC, a degree-granting institution of higher learning.

If you’d like to learn more about the school or its upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony, contact Michele Mumma at 859-371-9393 or info(at)beckfield.edu.