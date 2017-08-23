I’m really excited about the ability to receive alerts based on activity in areas I specify. The counting will come in handy for me to gain a better understanding of the number of daily visitors, who may or may not make a purchase.

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc., today announced that it has launched its first phase of video analytics, which includes line crossing, intrusion detection, and object counting within the Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera VMS. This is the first analytics-based release, empowering customers to easily and instantly activate analytics on their cameras without having to install additional hardware or software. No on-site technicians or system upgrades are needed.

Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera VMS customers can simply enable the analytics from the web dashboard or their mobile app for any camera in their account. Eagle Eye Analytics will function on any camera that is supported by the Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera VMS - no analytic functions of the camera are required. Eagle Eye Analytics will even operate with analog cameras.

Eagle Eye Network’s founder & CEO, Dean Drako stated, “Eagle Eye Analytics are a true cloud solution that are available on demand, per camera, instantly activated, and customers are only charged for what they use. Over the next few years, customers will have the option to turn on more sophisticated analytics as Eagle Eye Networks’ cloud-based model leads the physical security industry in making analytics more functional and more accessible.” The ability to deploy analytics quickly and without upfront hardware or software investment shows the long-term advantages of a cloud-based solution. Beginning on January 1, 2018, Eagle Eye Analytics will be available to the customer for four to five dollars per camera, per month. For the remainder of 2017, Eagle Eye customers can utilize these analytics at no cost.

Line Crossing – Detects when an object crosses a virtual line. Direction may be specified and notifications may be generated. It is useful for receiving notifications when a security boundary (fence, restricted area, one way road) is crossed. It is also well suited for monitoring building entrances, loading docks, and parking lots.

Intrusion Detection – Detects when an object enters a customer defined area. Intrusion detection is used to generate a notification when an object enters that forbidden area.

Object Counting – Counts how many objects cross a line in either directions. This can be used for counting cars, people, or other objects. Total count per day, per direction, and current delta of the count are maintained and displayed.

Eagle Eye Analytics provide businesses with insight to improve operational efficiencies in addition to security applications. Analytics offer relevant business intelligence from which marketing, human resources, and operations can optimize their business and profitability.

Video analytics are a powerful tool for small business owners. Aaron Diaz, the owner of Gulf Coast Hardware stores in Southwest Florida described his intended use, “Our store is nearly 6,000 square feet with additional outside retail areas and I’m really excited about the ability to receive alerts based on activity in areas I specify. The counting will come in handy for me to gain a better understanding of the number of daily visitors, who may or may not make a purchase.”

No special cameras or equipment are required to utilize Eagle Eye Analytics. Eagle Eye Analytics work with both analog and IP cameras supported by the Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera VMS. Businesses do not need to replace their existing cameras to have access to Eagle Eye Analytics.

To learn more about Eagle Eye Analytics or enable it on your Eagle Eye Account, contact +1-512-473-0500 or +316 46 27 32 51.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye Networks, Inc., (‘Eagle Eye’) is the leading global provider of cloud-based video surveillance solutions addressing the needs of businesses, alarm companies, security integrators, and individuals. Eagle Eye's 100% cloud managed solutions provides cloud and on-premise recording, bank level security and encryption, and broad analog and digital camera support - all accessed via the web or mobile applications. Businesses of all sizes and types utilize Eagle Eye solutions for operational optimization and security. All Eagle Eye products benefit from Eagle Eye’s developer friendly RESTful API platform and Big Data Video Framework ™, which allow for indexing, search, retrieval, and analysis of live and archived video. Eagle Eye's open Video API has been widely adopted for integration in alarm monitoring, third party analytics, security dashboards, and point of sale system integrations.

Eagle Eye sells its products through authorized global resellers and installation partners. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, Eagle Eye has offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.EagleEyeNetworks.com or call +1-512-473-0500 or +316 46 27 32 51.

