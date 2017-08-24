In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the new advertiser-free proximity-based mobile app empowers, informs, facilitates and encourages American Latinos to vote, run for office, shout out, act, support, volunteer & connect with other LatinX to peacefully fast-forward political power change in Latino majority communities nationwide (http://www.pewhispanic.org/2016/09/08/4-ranking-the-latino-population-in-the-states/).

"Political inaction is not an option for LatinX today" - Augusto Failde, Author of "Latino Success" / "Exito Latino" (Simon & Schuster) and Producer of the Latino Majority Mobile App (https://www.publishersweekly.com/978-0-684-81312-7)

Over twenty years ago, the 'Latino Success' & 'Exito Latino' books were published to counterbalance the negative Latino images, roles and stereotypes of many Hollywood films. Today, while box office attendance is flat, Latino moviegoers keep growing, but a new USC report shows Latinos Are Becoming Extinct in Hollywood (http://www.laweekly.com/news/latinos-lose-ground-amid-hollywood-diversity-pressure-8485477), and at the same time that Latino moviegoers continue to be ignored in Hollywood, the massive positive economic impact the LatinX community has made and continues to make in the United States is direct evidence that needs to play a bigger role in the country's national policy-making process; including the facts that,



"In 2016, U.S. Hispanic market is larger than the GDP of Mexico. From a buying power estimate of $495 billion in 2000, the group has increased its economic clout 181% to $1.4 trillion in 2016." (http://news.uga.edu/releases/article/Multicultural-economy-report-17/)

"According to the recently released Latino GDP Report...The Latino Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of GDP between 2010 and 2015 was the third-highest growth rate in the world, behind only China and India. Latinos will contribute nearly 25% of all U.S. GDP growth between 2019 and 2020. Latinos are also the major component of growth of the U.S. workforce. In 2015, a super-majority (80.8%) of all Latinos were citizens, either U.S.-born or naturalized." (http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/economy-budget/346464-latinos-could-lead-us-out-of-economic-malaise)

The Latino Majority app aims to facilitate and speed up the despacito progress of LatinX political change in Latino majority communities and assist local Latino voting rights grassroots efforts,



"A Federal Court recently ruled that the Legislature had intentionally diluted the Latino vote" http://www.houstonpress.com/news/will-federal-order-to-redraw-texas-congressional-maps-prompt-another-special-session-9706314

In a month that showcases LatinX contributions to the United States, the app's features encourage and support Latinos of every age, and regardless of theirs or their parents' countries of origin, skin color, religion, sexuality, income level, legal status, education, political affiliation or language to do their part in pushing forward peaceful political change in their communities.

The Latino Majority app empowerment features' include,

1. Latinos Near: Proximity and interactive feature to connect with or create local LatinX grassroots political change groups to support issues and local candidates,

2. Voter/Voto Registration per State: Links in English and Español to voter registration and information per city and state of residence,

3. Run: Resources to educate and encourage Latinos of all ages on how to run for office locally or at a national level,

4. Connect: To connect and network for political change thru Latino professional, educational, political, religious, and social organizations nationwide,

5. Chat Out: To voice out beliefs, frustrations, ideas, and initiatives on the app's interactive forum feature,

6. Your Reps: To identify, and get educated on local officials and what are they doing or not doing for them, their families and their communities; along with identifying new local elections, Latino issues and new pro-LatinX community candidates,

7. Act Now: App stresses urgency of getting involved now and provides links and information to some of the country's largest and most active Latino organizations, groups, and movements,

8. Seek Advice: Personal insights on success from some of the country's most successful Latinos,

9. Latino Identity: Research and articles on the LatinX identity,

10. Our Numbers: This feature educates app users on the massive numbers of Latinos nationwide, and where Latinos are or will soon be the majority in; along with the large and growing economic contribution Latinos are making in the USA,

11. Free Colleges: Education is key to empowerment and app provides users with list of free college tuition programs and free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) by state and/or provider,

12. Latino News: Collection of the leading Latino Majority, Latino Voices, Latino Politics and Leading Groups' Tweets,

13. La Radio: Popular podcasts and radio programs on issues and matters relating to LatinX,

14. LatinX TV: Top Videos on LatinX issues,

15. Majority TV: Videos and programs on how Latino Majority communities are booming nationwide, and the pressing issues they face,

16. Political TV: Videos on the critical importance the Latino vote plays today and will continue to play into the future of the United States.

About:

The free non-partisan Latino Majority mobile app is currently available in

iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/latino-majority/id1269703364?mt=8),

Google Play Apps (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appmakr.latinomajority&hl=en),

Amazon Apps (http://a.co/dLLOtSs), HTML5 http://h.theapp.mobi/latinomajority) and other major app stores.

The app is an initiative by the "Good from Apps" development group. The group's mission is to identify, design and develop mobile apps that can have high positive social impact by providing users with tools to help themselves and their communities. Other highly rated "Good from Apps" mobile apps currently available in iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and other major app stores include: STEM Teachers, MOOCs U, Grief Support Network, Baltimore Inner Harbor and others.