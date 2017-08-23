"Epiphany Learning now houses Oregon State Standards within its database, allowing us to seamlessly on-board other Oregon schools that are interested in competency-based and personalized learning." - Kevin Erickson, Vice President of Instructional Design.

Epiphany Learning™, an edtech company dedicated to making personalized learning a reality in classrooms throughout the world, today announced its expansion into the state of Oregon with the signing of its newest customer, River’s Edge Academy Charter School (REACH). This expansion includes the addition of the Oregon State Standards that are now available to all Oregon schools that purchase Epiphany Learning’s Learning Relationship Management (LRM) Platform.

“We are thrilled to be in a position to support the excellent personalized and competency-based work happening in the state of Oregon," states Epiphany Learning Vice President of Instructional Design, Kevin Erickson. “The Epiphany Learning platform now houses Oregon State Standards within its database, which means we can seamlessly on-board other Oregon schools that are interested in competency-based and personalized learning, and can get them up and running very quickly with this development.”

REACH is a personalized learning charter school based in Rogue River, OR, and founded by executive director Cecile Enright, M.Ed. The innovative K-12 school, whose enrollment has doubled since its launch in 2011, uses a mix of home-based learning, onsite classes and weekly meetings with Education Specialists. The mission of REACH is to offer partnerships between families, community and public education, in turn maximizing educational opportunities, promoting excellence and inspiring students to learn and grow to their full potential.

“As a personalized learning school, it is important that we identify a child's learning style,” states Enright. “Using a single platform like Epiphany Learning will help our teachers meet the needs of our students.”

