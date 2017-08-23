We designed Kintone Connect to be hands-on and our hope is that the workshops will allow attendees to take what they learn back to their companies to build a better and more efficient team to meet daily work challenges," said Dave Landa, CEO, Kintone.

Kintone Connect is a one-day conference that will bring together business leaders from across the country to discuss the challenges of digital transformation and how organizations can navigate this new era of team empowerment. Kintone, provider of a low-code application development platform and toolkit that quickly connects, organizes, and visualizes information and workflows, will host the conference on November 3 at the Mission Bay Conference Center in San Francisco.

Besides sharing best practices, speakers will present use cases that will provide attendees with a better understanding of how to leverage cloud-based digital tools to support team collaboration and increase efficiency, transform business processes that affect bottom lines, and empower employees to drive innovation by enhancing the skills of citizen developers.

The conference will feature solo presentations and workshops by business leaders, including:



President of Intellyx, Jason Bloomberg is a leading industry analyst and globally recognized expert on agile digital transformation

The CEO of Crankset Group, Chuck Blakeman, which provides outcome-based mentoring and peer advisory for business leaders worldwide

Betsey Thurlo, Network Administrator at bourbon distillery and alcoholic beverage importing company McCormick Distilling

Co-founder of Growth Engine, Bryan W. Mattimore, a 16-year old innovation agency and business consultancy

Michael Callahan, CEO of Michael Callahan & Associates, LLC, a paperless organization specializing in tax preparation, payroll preparation, business consulting, and more

Julian Lute, Organizational Culture Consultant at Great Places to Work’s Consulting Services Practice which provides in-depth research and analysis of organizations that executives can leverage to achieve company culture objectives

Kintone executives will speak on a host of topics that address the event’s theme of connecting to company data, teams, community, and the future.

“We’re very excited about our first conference, Kintone Connect,” said Dave Landa, CEO of Kintone. “We’re confident attendees will leave with a new perspective and new ideas on how they can help their organizations evolve and transform into being more productive and more successful. We designed this conference to be more hands-on and our hope is that the workshops will allow attendees to take what they learn back to their companies to build a better and more efficient team to meet daily work challenges. We look forward to seeing you on November 3.”

Teams, CEOs, lines of business leaders, and managers are invited to join Kintone for this one-day conference that will include workshops, networking, and an evening reception. Students, non-profit organizations, and military and government agencies are eligible for discounts of 25 percent or more. To register for Kintone Connect, and for more information, please click here. Free event registration is available to eligible media. Email events@kintone.com for more information.

About Kintone Corporation

San Francisco-based Kintone is making teamwork better with its low-code application platform that provides organizations with a customizable workspace that integrates multiple data sources for deeper insight into business processes. Kintone eliminates the cost and maintenance requirements of traditional off-the-shelf applications while dramatically increasing team and workflow efficiency. Custom applications built with Kintone range from CRM, project management, asset management, SCM, and much more. More than 6,000 companies have built, deployed and use over 300,000 applications on Kintone. Kintone is provided by Cybozu Inc, a Tokyo-based public company founded in 1997. For more information, please visit https://www.kintone.com/