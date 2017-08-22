CARCHEX Continues Rapid Growth with 7th Appearance on Inc. 5000

CARCHEX Not only are we proud to be included on the Inc. 5000 for the 7th time, but it’s great to see us climbing the rankings for a third year in a row.

CARCHEX, the industry-leading provider of direct to consumer automotive products and services, jumped 262 places to 1,161 in Inc. Magazine’s 36th annual Inc. 5000. Over the last 3 years, CARCHEX has grown an astonishing 358%.

This is also the seventh time the company has made the Inc. 5000 a feat that only two percent of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 have achieved.

This prestigious list highlights the fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, Yelp and Zillow all gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“Not only are we proud to be included on the Inc. 5000 for the 7th time, but it’s great to see us climbing the rankings for a third year in a row,” said Jason Goldsmith, CEO at CARCHEX. “We’ve invested heavily in our culture, marketing, technology, employee benefits and training to make CARCHEX a place where people love to work. Our investments are paying off in the form of rapid growth and an unmatched experience for our customers as we continue to disrupt the Vehicle Protection Industry.”

The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

About CARCHEX

CARCHEX is the premier provider of direct-to-consumer automotive products and services including auto warranty, pre-purchase inspections, auto insurance and auto financing. The company serves as a consumer advocate throughout all stages of the car buying, selling and ownership process. Protecting automotive consumers for over 17 years and providing exceptional customer service has translated into an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information about CARCHEXCare Vehicle Protection plans and For A Smarter Way to Do Car visit http://www.CARCHEX.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 500|5000

Methodology

The 2016 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2012 to 2015. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2012. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2015. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2012 is $100,000; the minimum for 2015 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 15,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.