Pathway Healthcare Announces New Location

Pathway Healthcare, an operator of out-patient Opioid and Alcohol addiction and dependency clinics, is pleased to announce they have opened in Jackson, Mississippi. This is in addition to clinics already opened in Jackson, Tennessee and Madison, Alabama. Eleven more clinics are expected to open by the end of the year in numerous states. According to CEO Scott Olson, “this new location is part of our systematic expansion across the United States. We are committed to helping people restore their lives by giving the best of class medication assisted treatment and counseling for addiction and dependency.”

Pathway Healthcare offers treatment in a professional and convenient out-patient setting that strives to take the stigma out of all drug and alcohol addiction and dependency. Pathway offers a highly effective, lasting treatment, using proven methods and medications. Patients follow a proprietary treatment program called MAT Plus™, which includes a combination of medication assisted treatment and behavioral counseling. “Our program has been developed over many years, and I am proud how we are expanding to communities in need,” says Dr. Brent Boyett, Founder and Chief Medical Officer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the most recent data estimates that 142 Americans die every day from a drug overdose. Mississippi ranks fifth in the United States for per capita opioid prescriptions, a contributing factor to drug overdoses. Heroin related deaths in Mississippi increased 2,000 percent between 2013 and 2016. Pathway Healthcare is working to increase access to care in Mississippi and throughout the United States. Pathway places a major emphasis on building a culture of respect, encouragement, and celebration. Unfortunately, many suffering from addiction or dependency feel judged and unloved. Pathway Healthcare’s clinics offer a warm, welcoming, and professional atmosphere in state-of-the-art medical facilities. Clinics feature physicians and counselors trained to help patients repair their lives.

Pathway understands that the modern approach to addiction and dependency treatment includes treating both the physical and the physiological symptoms. Understanding changes in brain chemistry is paramount. Rather than simply trying to stop the craving and treating physical withdrawals every effort is made to optimize patient happiness and self-control by helping build a lifestyle that better supports optimal health and a full, successful recovery.

Pathway Healthcare is a team of specialists committed to helping patients suffering from drug and alcohol addiction and dependency. Pathway’s program combines medication assisted treatment and behavioral counseling in a professional and convenient out-patient setting. Pathway can be reached through their website, by telephone at 1.844.Pathway, or by email at info(at)pathwayhealthcare(dot)com.