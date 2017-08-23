The American Marketing Association (AMA) announces the recipients of the annual 4 Under 40 Emerging Leaders Award including Gareth Davies, Co-Founder & CEO of Adbrain. The award program honors young leaders working in marketing who are making significant contributions to the future success of the industry.

“As a community for marketers that inspires curiosity, debate and connection, we are proud to honor these professionals for their extraordinary commitment to advancing our industry,” says Russ Klein, CEO of the American Marketing Association. “They embody the AMA vision to be an essential community for marketers ready to make a difference with the work they do.”

Gareth Davies is Co-Founder & CEO of Adbrain. Davies founded Adbrain in 2012 to help companies understand their cross-device users and build smarter businesses through data. Adbrain works with leading advertising and marketing technology companies, agencies and publishers across the US & Europe to offer an independent, transparent and privacy-safe view of their users at scale, agnostic of device. Adbrain has been recognized as one of the hottest 50 AI startups & CityAM Leap100 fastest growing companies in the UK. In addition to founding Adbrain, Gareth is a prominent speaker and active contributor to the marketing technology community.

“Having devoted my career to helping marketers better understand and connect with their customers through data and technology, it’s an honor to receive this award,” says Davies. “As a student of marketing, I truly believe there has never been a more exciting time to join this profession.”

The AMA 4 Under 40 winners will be recognized during a luncheon on September 13, 2017 during the AMA Annual Conference. They will also participate in an Emerging Leaders Spotlight panel at the event.

For information about the 4 under 40 Emerging Leaders Award, visit ama.marketing/4U40

A photo of Davies is available for download at ama.marketing/4U40-Photos

About Adbrain

Adbrain is a global leader in resolving customer identity for marketers and their partners across people, places and things. Adbrain's advanced customer ID mapping solutions are used to increase sales and ROI on marketing activity by enabling personalized, identity led targeting and measurement. Named one of the hottest 50 AI startups Adbrain has mapped 90% of the adult internet population in the US with over 400 advertisers benefiting from having customer identity resolved. Adbrain has offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York and London and is backed by investors, including Notion Capital, Octopus Ventures and Cisco Investments. Learn more at http://www.adbrain.com and on the Adbrain blog.

About American Marketing Association (AMA)

The AMA is trusted by nearly 1 million marketing and sales professionals a year worldwide. It has more than 70 professional chapters and over 350 collegiate chapters throughout North America and select international locations. The American Marketing Association (AMA) is the largest marketing association in the world. AMA serves organizations and individuals who practice, teach and study marketing across the globe. It serves as a forum for connecting like-minded individuals to foster knowledge sharing and relationship building; to be a trusted resource for marketing information, tools, education and training; and to advance marketing practice and thought leadership. For more information about the AMA, visit http://www.AMA.org or follow the latest AMA news at @AMA_Marketing.

