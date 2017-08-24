The Square Peg’s Water Street Bar Is Warren’s Best New Destination

Whether you’re looking for a great new after work destination, the perfect date night locale, or just looking to enjoy a drink before dinner, The Square Peg’s Water Street Bar should be added to your list.

Opened in 2011, The Square Peg now boasts its own destination-within-a-destination, The Water Street Bar. The Water Street Bar is ideally situated inside main restaurant to allow guests to grab a drink and small bites, like popcorn and pretzels, while they wait for their dinner table, or to socialize after work or before a night out, without having to leave the restaurant itself.

The Square Peg and the adjacent Water Street Bar are in a building – and an area – erected in the 1790s, which means that usable space comes at a premium. As the popularity of The Square Peg grew it became evident that the owners, Amy and Joel Cary, would need to make an adjustment to accommodate their guests. While guests are happy enough to wait for their table, they needed somewhere to go, and that’s what spurred the idea for The Water Street Bar. The entrance of The Bar has become the main entrance of the restaurant and provides guests with just enough space to comfortably wait for their table while enjoying a drink and a small snack, without giving up the English pub atmosphere that the Carys have carefully crafted.

“When we decided to open The Water Street Bar it was partially for practical reasons and partially to add a new experience for our guests,” said owner Amy Cary. “Due to the space inside the main restaurant it can get crowded while guests are waiting for a table to open up. The Bar was one way to open up a bit of space, but it also gives guests another reason to come to The Square Peg. The Bar itself has now become a destination and meeting for a drink before dinner is becoming part of our guests’ plan, as opposed to just something to do while they wait.”

ABOUT THE SQUARE PEG

The Square Peg is located at 51 Miller St., Warren, RI. Opened in 2011 by Joel and Amy Cary this local-favorite restaurant and bar focuses on delivering their guests straightforward food made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients while bringing to life the ambiance and community-feel of an English pub. Off-street parking is available on Narragansett Way.