Employees, family, and friends of Nexcess, a leading provider of performance-optimized Magento, WordPress, and WooCommerce hosting, enjoyed a superb summer grill-off earlier this month, raising $6,800 for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF).

The Michigan-based company hosted the annual summer grill-off at its Southfield headquarters in aid of the NPCF, a non-profit research organization dedicated to the elimination of childhood cancer. The NPCF funds clinical trials that investigate low-toxicity targeted cancer treatments.

This year’s event marked the fourth anniversary of Nexcess’ charity grill-off, which was organized by Nexcess team members. Guests included Nexcess staff, clients, partners, and local business/community leadership.

The main event was a Charity Dunk Tank. Nexcess staff volunteered to take the plunge and almost 700 softballs were thrown. As part of the fundraising drive, eight of Nexcess’ managers put their vanity on the line by agreeing to shave their heads if donations surpassed $2,500.

Nexcess doubled the money raised by the event, for a final total of $6,800.

“The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is close to all our hearts, and we’re happy to support the great work its researchers are doing,“ enthused Chris Wells, President and CEO of Nexcess, “Our team and their families had a fantastic time and we’re already looking forward to next year’s event!”

The grill-off itself was a feast of brisket, salmon, chicken and beef fajitas, burgers, and pulled pork, prepared by the Nexcess team. Almost a quarter of a ton of meat was consumed, much of it prepared in Nexcess’ brand new smoker, which was constructed from a retired Liebert Power Distribution Unit that until recently was housed in company’s data center.

About Nexcess

Nexcess is a Southfield, Michigan-based managed eCommerce and CMS hosting company founded in 2000, with data centers distributed throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia. Nexcess offers a variety of managed application hosting services for Magento, WordPress, WooCommerce, ExpressionEngine, Craft CMS, and OroCRM. For more information, visit http://www.nexcess.net.